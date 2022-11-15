Chainsaw Man Episode 6 Promo Released: Watch

Chainsaw Man will make its return shortly with a new chapter in tow, and it seems the update will be a big one. After all, Denji and his squad are out on a new mission, and their hunt for the Eternity Devil is bound to take more turns. That much is promised, and if you don't believe as much, you can check out the promo for episode six to see why fans are convinced.

As you can see below, a new promo for Chainsaw Man has gone live, and it is all about episode six. After running into the Eternity Devil last week, Aki's team of hunters have lots of work to see through, and there is no assurance their efforts will produce fruit. The entire team could die rather easily, but something about Chainsaw Man could save the Devil Hunters though at a high price.

Chainsaw Man So Far

Episode six promises to keep the action going this week, and manga readers know the best is yet to come. After all, the Eternity Devil is a nasty beast, and they are as eager to consume Denji's heart as every other Devil out there. If our hero wants to make it out of this encounter alive, they will need to unlock the power of teamwork because Aki may be able to turn the whole thing around. That is if Kobeni doesn't try to sell out Denji first.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man as of yet, you can check out the series easily enough on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The anime puts out new episodes weekly each Tuesday, and of course, the manga is ongoing under Shueisha. The series can be read in full through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. So for those wanting more details on Tatsuki Fujimoto's story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this first look at episode six? Are you keeping up with Chainsaw Man...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.