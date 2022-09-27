Chainsaw Man Key Art Highlights the Anime's Big Four

Chainsaw Man will arrive on the small screen next month, introducing many new fans to the world featuring devils and the unfortunate bystanders who are attempting to survive the supernatural threats. With Studio MAPPA set to bring Denji, aka the Chainsaw Man, and his story to life, new key art has been released that gives us a closer look at the "Fantastic Four" that are the most popular characters in Tatsuki Fujimoto's opening salvo when it comes to the manga and its anime adaptation.

While Denji might be the star of the series, he won't be alone when it comes to cutting through devils in an attempt to not just save the world, but also earn three square meals a day, put a roof over his head, and potentially earn his way into the heart of a girl. Joined by the Blood Devil Power, the mysterious Makima, and the swordsman Aki, the Public Safety Commission has some serious aces up its sleeve, but even with all of this power, it still might not be enough to save humanity from the ever-encroaching devil threat, especially when it comes to the Gun Devil, who is wreaking havoc around the world.

The Official Chainsaw Man Twitter Account shared new artwork from the upcoming "Pop-Up Shop", with these merchandise purveyors being a typical occurrence in Japan when it comes to many anime franchises, that features Denji, Makima, Aki, and Power side-by-side before the anime adaptation hits next month:

While the anime adaptation is preparing to make landfall this October, the manga story by Tatsuki Fujimoto has recently entered its "second chapter", exploring the follow-up of the devastating events that took place in the first installment's chapters. Introducing a new character in Asa Mikata, a young high schooler who has struck a deal with the War Devil to survive, the second phase of the printed story has shifted the story significantly than what came before, though Denji has recently returned.

It might still be too early to confirm a second season for Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, but MAPPA has gone on the record when it comes to the works of Tatsuki Fujimoto, they'd be happy to adapt all they could.

Which character are you most looking forward to seeing hit the small screen from Chainsaw Man's roster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chainsaw Man.