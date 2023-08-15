Chainsaw Man Shares Big Details About Its Hybrid Comeback

Chainsaw Man is back with a new update, and it picks up right where we wanted. After the manga's last chapter reintroduced Denji to an old foe, all eyes were on the story's Hybrid Devils. Thanks to Swordman, we know the group is back in action, and the team is friendlier to Denji this time around. And thanks to a new update, it seems Denji is on his way to joining the band of Hybrids himself.

The info comes from Chainsaw Man chapter 139 as it just went live in Shonen Jump+. It is there fans see Denji and Swordman have a real chat. The latter, who is named Miri Sugo, goes so far as to join Denji's high school to have this heart-to-heart. So once he gets Denji by himself, Miri is able to break down what he and the other hybrids are up to.

As it turns out, the hybrid devils have taken up with the Church of Chainsaw Man. Miri says the weapons have sided with the growing group, and Miri wants to know if Denji is down to join. As he puts it, the Church of Chainsaw Man is willing to give tons of cash and fame to Denji for joining up. Despite his pitch, Denji says he's good living a normal life like he wanted, but Miri strikes a chord with our protagonist as he heads back to work.

"Let's get one thing straight. I didn't transfer here just to recruit you," Miri tells Denji. "I wanted to be your friend... because you're the one who killed Makima and freed me."

This note makes Denji think twice, and then Miri sends the message home by telling the man how many women he'd get by joining the Church of Chainsaw Man. The chapter ends with Denji agreeing to join the quasi-cult, so we will get to see most of the hybrids before long. There is no telling which weapons have dedicated themselves to the church, but you can bet Denji will lead the gang before long...!

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, the manga is available to read on the Shonen Jump app right now. So for more details, you can read the story's official synopsis here: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this Chainsaw Man update? Do you think Denji is a good fit for the Church of Chainsaw Man? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!