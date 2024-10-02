Chainsaw Man Threatens the War Devil With an Unexpected Enemy

Chainaw Man's anime has yet to reveal when anime fans can expect its first movie to hit the big screen but the manga is making up for this fact by creating some of the most unbelievable stories in shonen history. In recent chapters, Denji has gone mad thanks to being presented with one of the most traumatic moments of his life and it's up to Asa Mikata to calm him down. While the War Devil has gained the upper hand thanks to employing the use of her "children", the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil, things have gone from bad to worse thanks to the arrival of a Primordial Fear.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 179, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The Japanese government has been making some wild moves in the face of Pochita running wild in the streets. While the likes of the War Devil, Famine, and Katana Man were trying to stop Denji from losing control, Japan's higher-ups are attempting to pull off a very different move. The bureaucrats have struck a bargain with the Aging Devil, the latest primordial fear, in an attempt to control humanity in a very unexpected way.

The Aging Devil's Power

The deal between the Aging Devil and Japan is a dark deal indeed. The Primordial Fear is more than happy to allow Denji to eat him, effectively eradicating aging from humanity in the process, but in doing so, the Chainsaw Devil would be sentencing thousands of children to their demise. Laying his life on the line, the Aging Devil would receive countless child sacrifices from the Japanese government and in the latest chapter, we see this devil's true power on display.

Each devil in the Chainsaw Man universe is powered by mankind's fear of the ideas they are associated with. This is the reason why the War Devil has become so powerful, as humanity always has a fear of conflict. When it comes to aging, mankind has long been scared of getting older and eventually facing death. Keeping this in mind, the primordial fear's power appears to be on an entirely different level.

The War Devil Has Her Work Cut Out For Her

Even with both the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil taking place of her arms, Asa's latest assault appears to be nothing to the Aging Devil. While these blows were able to decimate Denji, destroying the Chainsaw Devil's arms and legs, the Primordial Fear atomizes the giant finger that is launched its way. In a flippant display, the Aging Devil hints at what might be their next movie,

"War Devil, I see, this attack was aimed at me. I can't believe she thinks she can kill me with this. Neither Chainsaw Man nor War Devil are mature enough to talk to me. Time to have them grow up." Considering the Aging Devil most likely has mastery of the aging process, manga readers might want to steel themselves to witness elderly versions of both Denji and Asa in the next chapter of the bloody manga series. Tatsuki Fujimoto's track record is one that lays everything out in the open and Chainsaw Man's latest arc isn't looking to slow down anytime soon.

