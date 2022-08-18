Chainsaw Man Makes Callback to Power with Denji's Big Comeback

Denji has returned to the pages of Chainsaw Man, a few weeks prior to his arrival in the anime adaptation of the series from Studio MAPPA. While the manga still focuses on the newest protagonist, Asa Mikata the War Devil, the Chainsaw Devil is still in operation and has helped push a powerful easter egg in the final pages of the new chapter. Making a wild decision while battling against a new devil, Denji pays homage to Power, one of his biggest allies in the series.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 102, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

The first batch of chapters of the bloody manga from Tatsuki Fujimoto came to an end with Power being tragically eliminated by none other than Makima, using the power of the Gun Devil to kill the fan-favorite devil hunter. Besides being loud, abrasive, and quite the force to be reckoned with during a fight, Power also had an affinity for felines, with her bond with a stray cat in the earlier parts of the series eventually leading her to join the Devil Hunters.

So how does Denji pay homage to his dead friend? During his fight with the horrifying Cockroach Devil, Chainsaw Man is presented with a choice between saving a car full of elderly citizens or one student with a "bright future". Surprisingly, Denji chooses neither, taking the opportunity to cut through this new villain while saving a cat that was barely hanging on to the side of a building. Despite allowing a number of people to die during the confrontation, the news declares it "another heroic act", continuing this new trend of having the Chainsaw Man be regarded as one of the biggest superheroes in the world.

While Denji is back, there are still a lot of questions surrounding our hero, as little has been revealed as to what the Chainsaw Devil has been up to since the first arc of the series came to an end. While Power hasn't been resurrected, as far as we know, it seems that the heroine definitely left an impact on Denji.

