Chainsaw Man Just Brought Back Denji and Fans Are Revved Up

It has been 600 days since Chainsaw Man checked on everyone's favorite character, but at last, the wait has ended. Today, the manga released a new chapter, and fans rushed to see what creator Tatsuki Fujimoto had in store for them. As always, Asa Mitaka was there and continued to make everyone fall for their natural charm even in the face of a grotesque devil. And before the heroine could be torn apart, Denji made his long-awaited return to Chainsaw Man.

Yes, that is right. Denji is back in the spotlight, and social media is having a field day. The character is trending on Twitter across the globe, and honestly? We're hardly surprised.

The big reveal came towards the end of Chainsaw Man's latest chapter as fans watched Mitaka face off with the Cockroach Devil. The massive beast ate a bystander on their way to confront the girl, and several more were killed before things were resolved. In fact, the Cockroach Devil even gave Denji the chance to save some civilians after taking them hostage, but the fighter had a different choice in mind.

Denji's return not only drummed up buzz thanks to its complex artwork, but the moment revisited some of his most important traits. The character is complicated, and as we know, Denji's empathy ties to the most unexpected things. He may choose to kill a devil rather than save a slew of bystanders, but Denji will say he did so to save the life of a cat while drenched in blood. The finale's incongruity is delicious to put the least, and Fujimoto gives readers everything they need to paint the bigger picture where Denji is concerned.

Now, netizens are freaking out about the lead's return, and they are taking their reactions to social media. Of course, everyone wants to see how Denji will react once he meets Mitaka face to face, but we will have to wait a bit longer for such a reveal. Chainsaw Man is taking another one-week break, further solidifying rumors the manga will be released bi-weekly for the foreseeable future.

How are you feeling now that Denji is back in the spotlight? Are you enjoying Chainsaw Man part two so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.