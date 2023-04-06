Chainsaw Man Reveals Why the Falling Devil Is Unkillable

Chainsaw Man is a bloody delight more often than not, and the manga reminded everyone of that this week. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto put out a new chapter just recently, and it was there we reunited with out new favorite devil. The Falling Devil has become a dear part of the Chainsaw Man manga in just a few weeks, and this latest update confirmed a terrifying truth about the Primal Fear.

So what might it be? Well, it has to do with the devil's durability. It turns out the Falling Devil is basically unkillable, so Denji will have a fun time fighting this monster.

The information comes straight from Chainsaw Man chapter 125 once the Falling Devil runs into some hunters. They try to blow the devil apart with guns, but they do not work. "Well, this is awkward," the devil comments. "It's impossible to kill me with any means of attack humanity presently possesses."

As the chapters go forward, the Falling Devil goes on to take some gnarly blows, but they brush them all off. Not even a direct attack by the Chainsaw Man makes the Primal Fear flinch. It seems their comment about being unkillable is more true than fans expected, so you see why everyone is worried. And what's more, the rest of their comment contains an ominous bit of foreshadowing.

It is important to remember the Falling Devil says they cannot be killed by any means of attack "presently" possessed by humanity. This means there are some attacks that might be lethal to the Primal Fear, but they aren't available to humanity. This could mean only a specific devil is capable of killing the Primal Fear, but that seems suspect given the War Devil ran from this chef. This is why some fans are starting to speculate the attack needed to kill the Falling Devil is one that the Chainsaw Devil swallowed ages ago. One of these devils includes the Nuclear Weapons Devil, the same beast that Yoru wishes to see return to this world. So for now, let's just hope Denji can find a way to stop this Primal Fear without nukes...!

If you want to catch up with Chainsaw Man, the manga puts out chapters regularly through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. Currently, the Chainsaw Man anime has one season under its thumb through Studio MAPPA. No word has been given on Chainsaw Man season 2, but fans are hopeful for an update soon!

What do you think about this latest Chainsaw Man devil...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.