Chainsaw Man Cosplay Creates a Chainsaw Woman

Chainsaw Man became one of the biggest new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022. With the manga becoming wildly popular long before Studio MAPPA created the television series, Tatsuki Fujimoto is continuing to churn out new chapters in the second part of the bloody shonen series. Now, one cosplayer has re-imagined the Chainsaw Devil as Denji has stepped down from the role of the main protagonist of the manga to give the War Devil, aka Asa Mikata, the opportunity to shine while fighting horrific foes.

In the latest chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga, Denji is fighting against one of the "Primordial Fears" known as the Falling Devil. With the antagonist taking on the appearance of a twisted chef, it would seem that the terror is looking to feed the War Devil directly to the denizens of hell for some reason. The Falling Devil has been able to spread some serious terror to its victims by having them relive some of their worst memories, but Denji had a rather unique way to dodge this telepathic assault. Despite the Chainsaw Devil becoming a superhero in the eyes of the public, it looks like Denji is still having some issues when it comes to taking down this new threat.

Chainsaw Devil Swap

Denji might be on the bench for the latest part of the Chainsaw Man manga but it's clear that the current hero of Tatsuki Fujimoto's world is hitting some new heights in the public eye. Thanks to the devastating events of the first half of the series, the Chainsaw Devil has had to rebuild himself following the fight against the Gun Devil and the one who held its strings. Despite not being the star this time around, Denji clearly will have more opportunities to shine.

At present, the future of the Chainsaw Man anime is still up in the air. Following the successful first season, MAPPA has been tight-lipped when it comes to the possibility of a season two, though it seems like it will only be a matter of time before we see Denji and his devil-hunting friends return to the small screen. In the meantime, Studio MAPPA is hard at work on its many other projects including Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hell's Paradise to name a few.

