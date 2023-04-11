Chainsaw Man Brings Part 2 to Life With Epic Manga Edit: Watch

Chainsaw Man Part 2 is now working its way through the next stage of the manga following a brand new main character, and one awesome fan video has gone viral for showing off everything that has happened in Part 2 so far with a slick edit! Chainsaw Man returned not too long ago after a very lengthy hiatus as series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto coincided new manga chapters together with the Chainsaw Man anime's official debut last Fall. But as Part 2 of Chainsaw Man introduced a whole new kind of adventure for Denji, it started out with a new character at the center of it all.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 introduced fans to Asa Mitaka, a new main character who ends up forming a contract with the War Devil in order to take down the Chainsaw Man. As fans have seen the chapters since exploring more of Asa and what makes her tick, it's also kicked off a mysterious new world for the devils that Denji too is still trying to navigate as best he can. To show off everything that's happened so far, artist NinjaristicNinja has put together a cool new video that stunningly incorporates Chainsaw Man Part 2's coolest scenes so far. Check it out below:

Chainsaw Man Part 2: What to Know

Chainsaw Man Part 2 is currently releasing new chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and you can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free. Asa Mitaka's story in particular kicks off with Chapter 98 of the manga after Denji's story ends in the first part. If you wanted to jump into Denji's story instead, you can also check out the Chainsaw Man anime's first season now streaming with Crunchyroll.

There has yet to be a Chainsaw Man Season 2 announced as of this writing, but Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man Season 1 as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

How have you been liking Chainsaw Man Part 2 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Chainsaw Man in the comments!