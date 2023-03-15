Chainsaw Man Fans Are Already Obsessed With the Falling Devil

Chainsaw Man is cooking on high heat these days. While fans await word on Chainsaw Man season 2, all eyes are on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga right now. The artist has been on fire with his latest chapters of Chainsaw Man, and readers were given a new face to obsess over this week. After all, we met a promising new foe, and the Falling Devil has already amassed an army of fans.

As you can see in the slides below, Chainsaw Man chapter 123 left a considerable impression on readers. The update began with a look at Asa as the girl was faced with a Primal Fear. After witnessing a bout of mass suicide, the devil responsible for the deaths appeared, and they are known as the Falling Devil. Yoru went on to admit they were all but powerless to fight the Primal Devil at present, and that is going to be a problem since the enemy has their eyes on Asa.

So far, the Falling Devil is shaping up to be one of the biggest foes we've seen in the Chainsaw Man manga. They are not only a Primal Fear, but their effect on others has no mercy. The Falling Devil is able to prey on people's fears of falling whether that be physically, mentally, emotionally, or even spiritually. Any trauma or despair a person has can be used to manipulate them into committing suicide. But first, the Falling Devil will ensure they relive all of their worst moments.

This power combined with the Falling Devil's refined design was a surefire way to impress fans. The Chainsaw Man manga hasn't debuted a devil this promising in ages, so readers have big expectations. A number of Chainsaw Man characters will be weak before the Primal Fear, but there is little doubt this newcomer will be defeated. The only question that remains is how will Asa overtake the devil, and will she need help from Chainsaw Man to do so?

If you need to catch up with Chainsaw Man, the manga is available in print as well as online through the Shonen Jump app. Fujimoto kicked off part two of the Chainsaw Man manga last summer ahead of its anime premiere. Studio MAPPA released Chainsaw Man season 1 last fall, and netizens are now waiting for word on the show's future as season 2 was teed up with a tense cliffhanger.

What do you think about the Falling Devil? Is this character already a Chainsaw Man standout? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.