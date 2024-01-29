Chainsaw Man Cosplay Hypes Reze's Movie Debut

Chainsaw Man is currently in the works on the anime's first big movie, and one awesome cosplay is revving up for the Bomb Devil's debut with some slick transformed Reze cosplay! Chainsaw Man's debut season was one of the most popular releases of 2022 overall, and fans had been waiting ever since to find out if the anime would be continuing with more episodes. It was announced last year that the anime would be moving forward not with a new TV season, but instead a new feature film taking on the Bomb Devil arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has been announced to be in the works as the next major anime release in the franchise, and it will be adapting the titular Reze arc from the manga series. This will introduce the mysterious Reze, who was first scene in the final moments of the TV anime's first season. Reze and her Bomb Devil transformation make for one of the more memorable antagonists in the series, and now she's been brought to life through some explosive cosplay from artist buffmiffy on Instagram! Check it out:

What to Know for the Chainsaw Man Movie

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this writing. The staff and cast for the new movie has yet to be fully confirmed either, but will likely feature returning members seen in the anime's first season. The Bomb Devil adapts Chapters 40-52 of the manga series, so there is plenty of material for the new movie to adapt when it premieres. This also clears the road for some huger arcs in the TV anime's potential future as well.

If you wanted to catch up with Chainsaw Man's first season to get ready for the new movie, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the series as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

What are you hoping to see from Reze's full anime debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!