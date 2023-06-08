Wait, Is the Chainsaw Man Porn Parody Outselling the Anime?

Chainsaw Man may only have one season under its belt, but there is no denying its popularity. The anime went live last year to great fanfare, and Chainsaw Man was everywhere you looked online. With more story to adapt, Chainsaw Man’s anime is hardly done, but its home video sales did make some question how well its future would fare. And now, a new report has everyone wondering the same thing… Did the Chainsaw Man porn parody outsell the actual anime?

Well, let’s break it down. The numbers are definitely not what you’d expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the production team behind the Chainsaw Man porn parody released its sales numbers in a new report, and Studio TMA was proud of its latest release. It turns out Dildo Man sold 8,600 Blu-ray copies in its first week out. If all of this info is true, then Chainsaw Man’s porn parody sold more Blu-ray copies in its first week than the actual Chainsaw Man anime did based on public figures.

After all, we know Chainsaw Man managed to sell 1,735 copies in its first week. This figure shocked fans as other series such as Lycoris Recoil sold much better in its first week on shelves without nearly as much hype. However, fans were quick to keep one point in mind. Chainsaw Man dominated streaming both in Japan and internationally during its run, so many fans took in the show online. As for Dildo Man, well – the only way you are watching the parody is through a Blu-ray release.

This latest report about Chainsaw Man is stirring headlines because it is hardly believable, but based on the numbers we have, it seem the porn parody is selling well. Of course, there is no telling how many copies Chainsaw Man has sold through Studio MAPPA’s direct store. There is also the fact that Dildo Man can be bought for under $30 USD while a single volume for Chainsaw Man season one is pricier. When it comes down to the anime, Studio MAPPA president Manabu Otsuka did confirm Chainsaw Man was a complete financial success. And thanks to Makima’s popularity, the Chainsaw Man porn parody is doing well to boot.

If you have not caught up on Chainsaw Man, you can always watch season one through Crunchyroll right now. For more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below: “Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!”

What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man update? Are you looking forward to season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Kotaku