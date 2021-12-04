Chainsaw Man Creator Shares Classic Dragon Ball Cover Art Makeover

Chainsaw Man‘s creator has shared an awesome new makeover for a classic Dragon Ball manga cover! Akira Toriyama’s classic manga series will be celebrating its monumental 40th Anniversary in a few years, and Shueisha has gotten a head start on the occasion with a series of special new makeovers of the manga’s 42 covers from other notable manga creators. Each creator has been able to put their spin on one of the manga’s notable covers of the past, and the slate thus far has included creators like Naruto’s Masashi Kishimoto and more. Now it’s Chainsaw Man‘s turn!

Releasing every month until 2024, Shueisha is setting the stage for Dragon Ball’s 40th Anniversary with a special project that enlists prominent manga creators for special makeovers of the series’ 42 volumes. The special event has already included creators such as Masashi Kishimoto, and now it’s Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s turn as he has shared (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter) his take on Volume 2 of Akira Toriyama’s now classic series. You can check it out below:

Fujimoto had this to say about joining the project, “I’m honored to be part of such a project! Even before I read the Dragon Ball manga, the name of the characters was something I learned from my everyday life! And when I read it once again right before starting my own serialization I noticed how Goku embraces what makes shonen manga so great, I learned a lot from him! Let’s all reread Dragon Ball together!”

Fujimoto has been fairly busy lately with the releases of new and older one-shot manga stories, and is currently in the midst of work on the anticipated second part of Chainsaw Man. The first part came to an end with a cliffhanger tease for what was next for Denji as he navigates his new school life with his duties as the Chainsaw Man, but there has yet to be any word on when fans can expect to see the series make its return.

What do you think of Tatsuki Fujimoto's take on Dragon Ball? What were your thoughts about Chainsaw Man's manga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!