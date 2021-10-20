Chainsaw Man Creator Gives Peek at Upcoming Anthology Manga

The creator of Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto, is a mangaka who was able to weave an introspective story revolving around buckets of blood and gore, with devilish beings battling one another over the course of the Shonen series’ first chapter. With the story of Denji and the other devil hunters having reached the end of its first story, Fujimoto has promised to return to the grotesque world in the future but is also stretching his wings in the art department with a brand new anthology that will take a look outside of the world of Chainsaw Man once again.

The upcoming manga story, “22-26“, won’t be the first time that Fujimoto has created a special one-shot, with his previous work in Look Back exploring an artist’s younger years as he grappled with the ideas of being a mangaka and the challenges that are inherent within that. While the story was critically well-received, it ran into some controversy with one of the scenes involving a murderer entering an art school with an ax which had to be changed as a result of backlash. Look Back was a thoughtful, introspective look into the world of an artist and it will be interesting to see what story Fujimoto has to tell in this upcoming manga.

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared the notice that Tatsuki Fujimoto would be returning to the medium of manga once again with this new anthology story, with the cover for 22-26 giving us the impression that this story might be leaning more into the supernatural than the mangaka’s previous work:

https://twitter.com/MangaMoguraRE/status/1450477278119485441

In the world of Chainsaw Man, no news has been released with regards to the second chapter of the manga, though considering how the first volume came to a close, there are plenty of fans wondering what is happening with Denji these days. Luckily, the bloody tale is set to take the world by storm via an anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA, though the studio has yet to reveal just when fans can expect the television series to arrive.

What did you think of Fujimoto’s Look Back? Are you hyped for the world to experience Chainsaw Man when its anime lands by Studio MAPPA? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and company.