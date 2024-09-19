Chainsaw Man Theory Turns the Statue of Liberty Into a Gnarly Weapon

While anime fans wait to see Denji and company's return to the anime world, the Chainsaw Man manga is marching on with events that are some of the shonen's biggest to date. In the second part of the fast-paced, bloody manga, the Chainsaw Devil has been sharing protagonist duties with Asa Mitaka, aka the current War Devil. Thanks to some terrifying events in Denji's life, Pochita is out of control and it's up to Yoru to stop him. Brandishing some new ultimate weapons to stop the Chainsaw Devil's reign of destruction, Lady Liberty might be Asa's ace in the hole.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest Chainsaw Man manga chapter, Chapter 177, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. In the latest installment of Tatsuki Fujimoto's epic series, Asa has incorporated both the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil into herself. Despite losing her arms in the fight against the Chainsaw Devil, the War Devil has replaced her appendages with her "children", creating new gauntlets that have managed to damage Denji in the process. Following a wild strike against hundreds of thousands of members of the "National Pistol Association", the Statue of Liberty itself is featured in the final panels of this recent chapter.

The Statue of Liberty Devil?

Cracks begin to form on the Statue of Liberty's head thanks to Asa, with one theory emerging that the War Devil has sway on the United States of America thanks to the nation's origins. War and revolutions are no strangers to the West, meaning that there is a strong possibility that Yoru can take control of certain aspects of the nation. Perhaps, much like Ghostbusters 2, the War Devil will manage to start piloting the Statue of Liberty as if it were an anime mech suit.

Might be the best detail in the whole chapter. America a nation built on revolutions and war, of course Yoru would hold some sort of power or influence over it. #chainsawman #csm177 #chainsawman177 #チェンソーマン pic.twitter.com/m1RDBKPETC — Bino (@AnimeGuru100) September 17, 2024

Can The War Devil Defeat The Chainsaw Devil?

Once Asa was able to lay claim to both the Tank and Gun Devils, she was able to deliver a definitive blow to Denji that knocked off several of his appendages. Even with the Chainsaw Devil taking out scores of devils, and fighting back the likes of Famine and Katana Man, the War Devil seems to have the advantage at the moment. Harnessing the index fingers of hundreds of gun owners and now incorporating the Statue of Liberty into her upcoming attack, Pochita might have to start worry about what is coming its way as the pooch rages on.

Chainsaw Man's Anime Future

Unfortunately, it might be years before we see the current events of the manga make their way to Studio MAPPA's anime production. The popular anime series is still quite early in the life of Denji, documenting the start of his journey as the Chainsaw Devil as he works for the government and has quite a few secrets to learn about his allies and enemies alike. While a season two has yet to be confirmed, Denji is aiming to hit the silver screen.

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc will follow up the first season's events, introducing the mysterious new character that will have a big impact on the franchise's story. As of the writing of this article, MAPPA has been tight-lipped regarding when we can expect the movie to hit theaters. With the franchise set to play a role at this year's Jump Festa this winter, that might be the best avenue for Denji and company to reveal their plans for the future.

Want to see how Asa is planning on using Lady Liberty in her current fight against Denji? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Chainsaw Devil.