Chainsaw Man Cosplay Uncovers Aki's Real-World Twin

It goes without saying the fall anime season has been packed, and Chainsaw Man is one of several shows leading the schedule. The hype for Tatsuki Fujimoto's series was wild to say the least, and much of the excitement came from its characters. After all, guys like Aki Hayakawa are dominating the fandom, and one of the hunter's best cosplays is going viral for finding his real-world twin.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Twitter courtesy of wiru_son. The photographer teamed with user chibipeko1214 to give Aki an introduction to our world. After all, the Japanese cosplayer looks identical to the hunter in this cosplay, and it is thanks in part to their gait.

After all, the uniform for Chainsaw Man is pretty easy to nail, and Aki's is the easiest to replicate as it is just a suit. The hardest part of Aki's look is his hair, but this cosplay nails the updo with ease. Complete with gages and a cigarette, this version of Aki is impossible to mistake, and it proves the character is as cute as fans think.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Episode 9 Promo Released: Watch | Spy x Family Meets Chainsaw Man In This Wild Fan-Film | Chainsaw Man Sparks Curiosity Over Plans for New 2023 Event

Of course, Chainsaw Man is all about Aki right now, and we have its latest arc to thank. Not long ago, the anime entered its Katana Man arc, and the story has put our hunter to the test. After losing a close friend, Aki was left on his own this week to mourn the loss while Denji took on Katana Man himself. But once Aki gets his nerves together, well – you can bet the anime will bring back Aki's infamous smirk.

Where does Aki rank on your list of anime's best guys? Are you keeping up with Chainsaw Man season one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.