Chainsaw Man Episode 9 Promo Released: Watch

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest anime series out these days, and its first season is ramping up. With a new threat on hand, the show is keeping its focus trained on Aki and Denji as their crew takes on Katana Man for real. This week's new episode will bring that battle to new heights, and the promo for episode nine confirms as much as you can see below.

After all, the intense promo begins on a high note as Denji transforms into Chainsaw Man. It is there the student takes on Katana Man, and of course, the pair is covered in blood by the end. While their feud carries on, Aki is shown briefly incapacitated as he mourns the loss of a good friend. And of course, the rest of the group is on their feet fighting Katana Man's accomplice.

Chainsaw Man, the Story So Far

Episode nine is destined to be a wild one, and it will also answer a major cliffhanger from last week. This new promo does show Makima very briefly, so fans will learn how the hunter survived the ambush against her last week. If we know anything about Makima, it is that she is hard to kill, and those people who wanted her dead will be in a world of pain very shortly.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Creator Reveals New Manga Recommendations | Chainsaw Man Goes for Broke With Aki's Latest Fight | Chainsaw Man Sparks Curiosity Over Plans for New 2023 Event

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you do have some time to watch season one before its finale comes around. The anime did confirm its first season will run for 12 episodes, so Denji will keep up entertained through the end of December. Right now, the anime can be binged on Hulu and Crunchyroll stateside, and you can read up on the story's official synopsis below if you need more info on Chainsaw Man:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you make of this brand-new promo? Are you loving this first season of Chainsaw Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.