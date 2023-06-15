Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Gets New Teaser and Release Date

Netflix took to social media today to announce that the long-awaited sequel to Chicken Run, titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, will be streaming on December 15. The animated feature from Aardman Entertainment is a sequel to the 2000 movie, with Zachary Levi in the role originally played by Mel Gibson. Along with the announcement came a short teaser, in which Rocky (Levi) freaks out after seeing an egg partially hatch, and then run away. The movie, from the studio behind Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, is one of those projects that has been rumored a number of times over the years, and then became a reality very quickly once Netflix jumped on board. Now, we're months away from seeing it.

After spending the whole first movie trying to escape Tweedy's farm and setting up a new life for themselves, the sequel shows Ginger and Rocky, now with a child, faced to decide whether to return to the mainland to help save all of chicken-kind, or fend for themselves in their isolated safety. Besides Levi, the movie stars Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Bella Ramsey as their daughter Molly, and returning actors Horrocks (Babs), Imelda Staunton (Bunty) and Lynn Ferguson (Mac), joined by new additions Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle), David Bradley (Fowler), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher) and Nick Mohammed (Dr. Fry).

You can see the teaser below.

CRACKING NEWS: it's the poultry movie event of the year! Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hatches on @netflix 15 December 2023!#ChickenRun #DawnOfTheNugget pic.twitter.com/w3hV2dtSLr — Aardman (@aardman) June 15, 2023

Here's the film's official synopsis:

From the multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run.

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they're breaking in!