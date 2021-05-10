Tokyo Ghoul Creator Sui Ishida Launches New Manga, Choujin X

✖

Sui Ishida finished work on Tokyo Ghoul well over a year ago, and fans have been waiting for the artist to give an update on his next project ever since. Of course, the artist took a well-needed break after finishing his hit series, but Ishida could not be kept down for long. After all, Ishida just launched his new manga, and the supernatural series is free to read right now!

For those who do not know, Ishida took fans by surprise today when he hit up Twitter with a post. It was there the Tokyo Ghoul creator told fans about Choujin X, his new series. It turns out Ishida has been working on the story quietly for some time, and it will be published whenever he has time to draft chapters.

"My new manga Choujin X is being serialized now! I want to draw everything here myself, so updates will come at my own pace. I hope you will read with me in your free time. It's nice to you," Ishida wrote on Twitter.

Currently, fans have been told Choujin X is being published by Tonari no Young Jump as it has inherent access to Manga Plus, an online library for English manga under Shueisha's control. This deal keeps Ishida within the family which works out for Shueisha. And of course, fans have been fast to check out the surprise drop.

It seems Choujin X has neared fans with its first chapter, and the debut has some truly gorgeous artwork. Now, readers will have to wait who knows how long for chapter two to debut. After all, Ishida is doing this new title for fun, and he will update the story whenever he feels confident in doing so.

What do you think of this surprising Choujin X debut? Will you be checking out Ishida's newest series?