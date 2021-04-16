Anime Fans Debate Which Series Needs A Reboot
Reboots are nothing new in the medium of anime, with series such as Fullmetal Alchemist, Hellsing, Fruits Basket, and Devilman being just a few of the series that have decided to go back to square one and retell their televised stories. With fans taking to social media, a debate raged over which anime series are dying for a reboot, with plenty of anime fans offering their thoughts as to what reboots they are hoping to see in the future. Needless to say, there are plenty of options when it comes to anime series that deserve to return.
Which anime series do you most hope will get a reboot down the line? What is your favorite anime reboot that you've seen to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of reboots.
Let's Get Things Started
What anime would you want a remake of the most? pic.twitter.com/ckOByl3fcA— 𝒉𝒖𝒍𝒌 | アレックス (@hulkgamerxx) April 15, 2021
Is A Berserk Reboot Impossible?
Berserk but only if they could somehow capture how good the manga art is— Brayden🖤 (@Khaioshiin) April 15, 2021
The Promised Neverland Please
This shit right here, I wanted Goldy Pond and Yuugo and instead they gave absolute bs in Season 2 pic.twitter.com/bHJZapePwK— エリヤ (@ErehJaeg) April 15, 2021
Black Clover Redux?
Imagind this with perfect animation all thr way through pic.twitter.com/PTGLH5YfQD— Trigger Hub (@Morgainsa) April 15, 2021
Akame Deserves A Second Shot
Actually AkameGKill I would just have a better ending and make it longer. Mainly everyone I got attached to actually lives even the goat ice witch pic.twitter.com/yshOqtK4Bj— 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙭𝙮 𝙨𝙖𝙢𝙎𝘼𝙄 🪐 (@samuSAI_) April 15, 2021
Hitman Reborn Reborn
katekyo hitman reborn absolutely pic.twitter.com/AwThZZa5wt— mapotofuu (@fabriviobw) April 15, 2021
Chaos Reigns
Chaos;Child. The VN is a masterpiece that surpasses Steins;Gate in nearly every conceivable way. It did not deserve to have 60 hours of gameplay compressed into 14 episodes.
Chaos;Head's anime adaptation was even worse though. On top of 1-couring it, they added in filler. pic.twitter.com/H7mSwfMMjf— Bassman (@Sharingan123412) April 15, 2021
More Deadly Sins
Seven Deadly Sins since season 3 was handled horribly as well as the animation pic.twitter.com/OVtQk8f94d— Bryan💯 (@BryanNNTE) April 15, 2021