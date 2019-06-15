Code Geass Meets Final Fantasy VII in this Gorgeous Mash-Up Fan Art

With Square Enix having dropped the bombshell at E3 that the remake of Final Fantasy VII would be releasing in March of next year, 2020, there’s no better time than now to release anything FF7 related! The upcoming remake has been in the works for years, having appeared at numerous E3 conferences, but it wasn’t until this year that attendees gained access to a playable demo of the game. One fan decided to take the scorching hot popularity of this classic video game and mix it with the machinations of the power house anime, Code Geass.

Twitter User Ccreayus created this fan art that merges Final Fantasy VII’s Aeris with Code Geass’ C.C:

Code Geass’ C.C. is the originator of Lelouch’s powers, granting him the power of the Geass himself. The enigmatic protagonist takes it upon herself to act as the protector of Lelouch, occassionally leading the Black Knights into battle and piloting a giant robot whenever she deems it necessary. At the end of the series, C.C. admits her feelings for Lelouch as well as coming to the realization that perhaps not all Geass need to live out their days in loneliness.

Aeris arguably represents the most shocking, biggest death in video game history. Originally a flower girl who finds herself on the side of Cloud Strife and his band of eco-terrorists attempting to save the world, Aeris is struck down by the villain of the series, Sephiroth. So out of nowhere was her death, that fans to this day still consider it one of the most iconic events to take place in a video game. In a series that prides itself on its ability to resurrect characters using a “phoenix down”, its no wonder that a permanent death would hit as hard as it does with Aeris.

Final Fantasy VII’s remake will surely have this iconic moment remade for a brand new generation and we’re certainly looking forward to reliving it once again when the game drops in March of next year, 2020.

What do you think of this mash-up between Final Fantasy VII and Code Geass? Do Aeris and C.C. have more in common than we’d think? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Final Fantasy, and Code Geass.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.