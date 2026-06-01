Controversial Isekai Confirms 2026 Crunchyroll Return Ahead of Season 2 (New Trailer Released)

One of the most controversial Isekai anime series of 2025 is making a comeback this year with more episodes, and has dropped a slick new trailer showing off more of what to expect from its comeback heading to Crunchyroll. Isekai is no stranger to controversy as the genre has pushed various elements to their extremes in order to stand out from the rest of the pack, but some of these releases ultimately have a much more surprising controversy than fans could have ever expected. That’s especially true for one as highly anticipated as Lord of Mysteries.

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The anime adaptation for Cuttlefish That Loves Diving’s Lord of Mysteries web novel was one of the more anticipated releases last year thanks to the fact it was bringing the massive Chinese hit to a more worldwide audience than ever before. But while it had its fans, it ultimately hit some stumbling blocks over the course of its debut. It’s going to have a new shot of getting attention as a new teaser trailer is showing off more of the special episodes that are making their way to Crunchyroll later this month. Check it out below as shared by its official social media.

Lord of Mysteries Releases New Trailer for 2026 Special Episodes

🎮The Special Episode Instance's Dual-line Quests are now released! Beyonders, come and complete the challenge.



🧭Starting June 20, let's unlock the key character Derrick Berg and obtain the key item Creeping Hunger together!#LordOfMysteries #诡秘之主 #LoM #LoMgame #LoMMMORPG… pic.twitter.com/vA6tsAWEiw — Lord of Mysteries (@LOM_officialEN) June 1, 2026

Lord of Mysteries will be returning for three special new episodes beginning on June 20th. territories outside of Japan and China, Lord of Mysteries Special: City of Silver will be making its debut on June 20th, followed by the releases of Lord of Mysteries Special: The Marked Hunt (which will include two more episodes) later in the month at a currently unconfirmed date. The Isekai has already confirmed a Season 2 is also in the works, so this will be a great way to keep you up to date before its full comeback.

As for what to expect from the first of these new specials, Crunchyroll teases Lord of Mysteries Special: City of Silver as such, “Above the undying gray fog, Klein Moretti, the enigmatic The Fool, presided over the Tarot Club when a new, distant prayer echoed through the mists. Reaching across the veil, he summoned Derrick Berg from the City of Silver—a cursed bastion trapped within the Forsaken Land of God. Through Derrick’s haunting tales, the grim history of this sunless city was unveiled. Seeking salvation for his people, Derrick pledged his soul to The Fool’s grace. From the twenty-two Major Arcana, he chose his mantle: ‘The Sun.’”

What’s Wrong With Lord of Mysteries?

Image Courtesy of B.CMAY Pictures

When Lord of Mysteries originally made its debut last year, it was so impressive to fans that it seemed to be poised to be the standout new Isekai release of 2025. But as the episodes continued to air, it was immediately clear that the anime adaptation was not going to be a great way to be introduced to the franchise. It sped through many of its developments, and ultimately became obtuse to those fans who were not experienced with the original.

These new Lord of Mysteries specials will be further bridging the gap ahead of the anime’s Season 2 return in 2027, so it might have some of the same issues that the first season did. If you weren’t totally invested in everything that happened before, maybe you’ll want to try again with the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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