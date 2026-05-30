7 New Isekai Anime Still Releasing in 2026 (Ranked by Hype Level)

We’re heading into the second half of 2026, and there are all sorts of new Isekai anime releases that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for. The year has been pretty good to Isekai so far as while it might not be as hot of a prospect as the genre was in its heyday, there have still been plenty of great releases through the first half of the year. Thus far we’ve seen not only a lot of fun new Isekai ideas and shows, but we’ve seen some major franchises returning for new episodes too.

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While there are going to be a ton of Isekai franchises making their way through the rest of the year with more episodes, there are just as many new series that are going to make their debut through the rest of the year. Thankfully there are still several new anime introducing a whole new wave of Isekai that are offering something unexpected. Read on below for some new Isekai anime still coming through the rest of the year.

7). The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System

Courtesy of GoHands

Nekoko and Jaian’s The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System is a common Isekai set up as a reincarnated person finds themselves working through their favorite game world in their next life, and happens to have the secretly strongest job category despite it seeming so weak to the public. That leads it to the bottom of the list by default, but it’s certainly interesting considering it’s being adapted by GoHands. This is the most divisive anime studio out there for the way it animates its shows, so that’s going to be an intriguing watch for sure.

6). The Forsaken Saintess and her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World

©2026/Y,AN/K/SP

Release Window: July 2026 (HIDIVE)

Yoneori’s The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World is in the subset of Isekai shows where its main character lives a quiet life on the road, and focuses on cooking and relaxation. There is an additional Isekai twist here as its main lead was also thrown out by the kingdom when summoned to another world as a weakling, but it is going to cover a lot of ground seen in other shows. But it does stand out as it’s going to be a purely vibes based show that you’re going to want to put into your rotation as a palate cleanser.

5). The Failed Sage’s Academy Domination

Courtesy of EMT Squared

Release Window: July 2026 (TBD)

EMT Squared are actually handling two Isekai anime adaptations this Summer, but the second is likely the more notable. Known as From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage with Arata Shiraishi and Uodenim’s original light novels, The Failed Sage’s Academy Domination actually has two full reincarnations to kick it off. It’s a human from the regular world who gets reborn as a magician, but fails to do anything of note before he dies. Then reincarnating centuries later in a world with much weaker magic overall, he’s now become a sage with the strongest magic of the new era. This one could be a hit even if it’s treading previous ground.

4). Heroine? Saint? No, I’m an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!

Courtesy of EMT Squared

Release Window: July 2026 (Crunchyroll)

Atekichi and Yukiko’s Heroine? Saint? No, I’m an All-Works Maid (and Proud of It)! is going in a completely unexpected route with its reincarnation, and that immediately makes it stand out from the others. When a girl is reincarnated into the world of her favorite game, she decides to forgo moving forward in its story as the strongest magic wielder and decides to fulfill her dream of being a maid instead. That’s the kind of premise that can lead to all sorts of peaceful life episodes and wacky shenanigans, so let’s hope we get a nice dose of both with this one.

3). Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life

Courtesy of Liden Films

Release Window: July 2026

Hekiru Hikawa’s Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life has a lot of the vibe of shows like Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero and The Devil Is a Part-Timer! as a fantastical hero and demon lord find themselves reincarnated into a regular Earth, but there’s a fun twist in that the reincarnated hero wants to pick up the fight against the demon lord where they had left off before. It’s likely going to be a show full of shenanigans, and if we’re lucky we’ll be treated to some cool looking battles too much like the other offerings in the same vein.

2). Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!

Courtesy of A-CAT

Release Window: October 2026

You’d think there would be many more science-fiction Isekai settings than we usually get, but that’s what makes Ryuto and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima’s Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! stand out almost immediately. Its main character is brought into a world that looks like his favorite space faring game, and decides to essentially become a space pirate working for whoever pays him the most. Naturally, this extends to him forming a supportive crew across space and hopefully this comes through with a fun new world to explore. We don’t get a lot of sci-fi Isekai these days, so we need the few examples to really succeed.

1). Magic Knight Rayearth

Courtesy of E&H Production / Kodansha

Release Window: October 2026

CLAMP’s Magic Knight Rayearth is far from “new,” but it’s going to be a whole new reboot of the classic anime series that first released 30 long years ago. It’s an Isekai series that scratches a ton of itches. It’s got a dash of magical girl vibes, there are giant mecha at the center of it, and it’s a sprawling fantasy world that unfolds an unexpected story. It’s the kind of story that’s going to still feel new even after all these years, and will be the first time many fans see the classic franchise for themselves. It’s massive for a reason, so it’s definitely something to keep an eye on later this Fall.

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