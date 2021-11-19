Cowboy Bebop Cosplay Gives Spike A Perfect Makeover To Celebrate Live-Action Series





Cowboy Bebop’s live-action Netflix series has finally arrived on the streaming service, honoring the original anime adaptation while also throwing in some new elements into the adventures of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black. Though the ten-episode first season was received with mixed reviews, fans of the original series have found plenty to love, with one fan, in particular, taking the opportunity to celebrate the arrival of the new television show by giving Spike a new stylized look, following the debut of John Cho as the character on the streaming service.

In the new live-action series, Spike is explored far more than what we had seen in the anime, for better and worse. Taking the opportunity to reveal more about his backstory, while also giving the characters of Vicious and Julia far more screen time, things end very differently for the first season than how events had played in the animated series from Sunrise. A second season of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop has yet to be confirmed, though the first season ends on quite the cliffhanger and there are more than a few questions that are left unanswered for a possible follow-up to explore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer M Blackburn showed off their pitch-perfect take on Spike Spiegel, the ever-hungry member of the Bebop who meets an unfortunate end during the finale of the anime series but left an impression on anime fans that continues to resonate to this very day:

In our review for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, we praised the chemistry that the live-action cast had, with John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda taking the opportunity to dive into their respective roles:

“In tackling this 10-episode recreation, we should knock out some of the good things in regards to this vehicle starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as the main trio of the Bebop in Spike, Jet, and Faye. Their chemistry with one another is the show’s greatest strength, with each of the actors presenting the cast as a family that you love to watch banter with one another as they get ready for their next big score. It’s clear that each of the actors here is in love with their characters and that shows to the audience, with the back and forth creating an interesting atmosphere and a sense of fun.”

What did you think of the first season of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop? Are you looking forward to the other anime adaptations set to arrive from the streaming service in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Bebop.