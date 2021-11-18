Netflix Drops Exclusive Cowboy Bebop Clip Ahead of Premiere

In less than a day’s time, Cowboy Bebop will hit up Netflix with its first live-action take. The show, which stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, marks Hollywood’s latest attempt to bring anime into the real world. Of course, that means fans are curious to see how the show does, and Netflix has posted an exclusive clip to reel audiences in.

The update comes from Twitter as you can see below. The official page for Cowboy Bebop posted the nearly three-minute clip, and it shows off our leads at a bar. Jet Black and Spike are found sitting across from one another over some cheesy bread, but things get wild when Faye Valentine enters the picture.

"You guys are so lucky that I ran into you."



The bleeding heroine is found sidling into the booth with Spike, and that kicks off their friendship however unlikely. Faye takes the time to clue the bounty hunters in on some bio-terrorists, but her outlandish story does little to convince the pair. But when a breaking news bulletin interrupts the conversation, well – Spike becomes a keen partner after learning the story is true.

As you can see, Cho slips into Spike’s suave self with ease, and Mustafa Shakir nails Jet Black’s easygoing tone in this brand-new clip. Of course, the real star here is Daniella Pineda as the actress nails her take on Faye. The heroine is equal parts manic and sexy in this scene, but you can tell there is some serious scheming lurking in the back of her mind.

Right now, Cowboy Bebop is preparing to launch its live-action series on November 19, less than a day from this article’s publication. This clip has fans eager to see how else the trio handles Cowboy Bebop, so time will tell how their portrayals go down. In the lead-up, you can find all of the Cowboy Bebop anime streaming on Netflix if you’re watching stateside.

What do you think of this exclusive Cowboy Bebop clip? Will you be binging this series tomorrow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.