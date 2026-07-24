Cowboy Bebop Creator Reveals Major Update on a New Project

One of the most renowned anime directors of all time, Shinichirō Watanabe, best known for Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, released a new anime, Lazarus, in Spring 2025. Thanks to Watanabe’s previous track record, the series had more than enough hype, but it also drew attention thanks to the contribution of Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick series. Stahelski contributed to the action design of the anime, including choreographing high-impact action scenes with the gorgeous animation style of Studio MAPPA. However, even after all the hype, the anime wasn’t a critical hit. While the director hasn’t shared any plans for a new anime since the anime’s underwhelming response to Lazarus, he will be contributing to another exciting project.

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Watanabe’s 2000s classic, Samurai Champloo, is getting its live-action adaptation. Unlike the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, which was released in 2021, he will be active in Samurai Champloo. This is because the 2021 live-action received a lukewarm response. In an interview shared by Japan Times, he said, “But this time, I am thinking that I’ll give my opinion. Not too much to get in the way, but I’m going to give (being involved) a try.” His statement pretty much confirms he will be overlooking the production process. However, so far, the live-action has yet to share any updates since it’s still in the early stages of its production.

What Is Samurai Champloo About?

Image Courtesy of Manglobe

The anime premiered on May 20th, 2004, and it’s now considered one of the best historical series of all time. However, Samurai Champloo wasn’t an overnight mainstream juggernaut upon its release, but instead gained fame over the years and is now considered no less than a classic. Watanabe took a unique approach by infusing a hip-hop soundtrack in the Edo-themed story that was way ahead of its time.

The series is largely episodic, where each episode feels like a self-contained adventure. The episodes build character depth and continue the central quest to find the mysterious samurai who smells like flowers. The story is based on a short manga written and illustrated by Masaru Gotsubo. Even though some of the anime episodes are fillers, these original scenes only add more depth to the main characters, Mugen, Jin, and Fuu.

The story takes place in an alternate version of Edo-period Japan, where Fuu, a young waitress, saves Mugen and Jin from an unfortunate situation and seeks their help in return. Both samurai couldn’t be more different from one another, but relent after her request since they are indebted to her and begin serving as her bodyguards for the journey ahead. However, despite their unpleasant first encounter, the group sets out on a mission to find the mysterious samurai from Fuu’s past, and the only lead they have is that he smells of sunflowers. As the story continues, the trio encounters several people along the way while the truth about their pasts slowly unravels.

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