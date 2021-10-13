Cowboy Bebop‘s original voice cast is returning for a new dub of Netflix’s new live-action series! When Netflix first announced they were helping to produce a new live-action adaptation of the cult classic anime series, fans were eased to find out that original director Shinichiro Watanabe was going to be involved in its supervision and original composer Yoko Kanno would be composing new music for the series. The team behind the series has been making a note of how much care has gone into bringing the anime into a new kind of life, and now it’s getting a little more literal with it.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Netflix has actually tapped the original Japanese voice cast for the Cowboy Bebop anime series to reprise each of their roles for the Japanese dub of the live-action adaptation. This includes the likes of Koichi Yamadera as Spike, Taiten Kusunoki as Jet, Megumi Hayashibara as Faye, Norio Wakamoto as Vicious, Gara Takashima as Julia, Tsutomu Taruki and Miki Nagasawa as Punch and Judy, Takaya Hashi as the Teddy Bomber, Kenyu Horiuchi as Gren, Masako Isobe as Mao, and Romi Park and Hikaru Midorikawa as Shin and Lin.

For fans looking to check out the original Cowboy Bebop anime series, Netflix will actually be offering the 26 episode series beginning on October 21st. As for the live-action series, it’ll begin streaming worldwide with Netflix on November 19th. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the new series as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

This takes the tribute to the original anime to the next level, and is sure to be a fun bit of additional material for fans checking out the new version, but what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

