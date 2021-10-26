Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop First Trailer Released: Watch

The first trailer for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has arrived, giving us a look into the much-debated, highly anticipated series that is giving us a new take on the beloved anime franchise. Carrying a style that pays homage to the anime produced by Sunrise, with composer Yoko Kanno returning for this new series to give it the unique flair that made the classic show so well-thought-of, it’s clear that Netflix is adding plenty of Easter Eggs into the live-action story that will see the crew of the Bebop played by John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda.

Several characters from the original series will be making a return to the live-action take on the intergalactic tale, including the villain Vicious, oddball Pierre Le Fou, deadly Teddy Bomber, and many others, though once again, there are no signs of the anime’s fourth, human member of the Bebop in Ed, the technologically gifted hacker. While the creative minds behind the series have been tight-lipped on the involvement of Ed, and whether or not the youngest member of the Bebop will be making an appearance in the series, fans are crossing their fingers that the brainiac will have some role to play beside Spike, Jet, Faye, and Ein.

Netflix shared the first official trailer for the upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop which gives fans a great sense of how the energetic series will pay homage to its source material while giving viewers a better idea of how the show will differ from the anime that was produced by the company Sunrise:

The official description of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop reads as such:

“COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

Set to arrive on November 19th, Netflix has also added the original series to its roster, allowing fans to dive into the animated adventures before the new chapter of the Bebop begins.

