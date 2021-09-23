Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Want to Expand the Anime’s Canon

Netflix is working on a slew of anime adaptations these days, and the site will be tested soon with a big release. Starting in November, Cowboy Bebop will come to life on screen at last, and fans are as nervous as they are hyped to see how the adaptation goes. And in a new interview, one of the project’s showrunners is telling fans the series will expand pieces of the canon they know so well.

The update came from Entertainment Weekly as Andre Nemec spoke with the publication recently. It was there the showrunner addressed Cowboy Bebop‘s overarching story, and he said the show will go beyond being a one-to-one remake.

“I believe we’ve done a really nice job of not violating the canon…but merely offering some extra glimpses into the world,” Nemec shared.

Continuing, the showrunner said there will be bits and pieces of Cowboy Bebop that simply expand the anime’s canon. As you can imagine, this note is turning heads as fans are settling with the update. After all, Cowboy Bebop is sacred ground in the fandom, and Shinichiro Watanabe is the only one allowed to tailor the canon. Audiences are willing to give Netflix a shot at this shift, but it will be a while before they see it firsthand.

Currently, Cowboy Bebop is slated to debut in mid-November. The show will star John Cho in the lead as Spike while other familiar heroes like Jet Black and Faye Valentine accompany their captain on a mission. No trailer has gone live for the series, but fans are hoping Netflix will share a promo in the next week or so. The site is throwing a virtual convention on September 25 known as Tadum that will celebrate all things original at Netflix. Netizens known Cowboy Bebop will make an appearance at the event, so let’s keep our fingers crossed for what’s to come.

What do you think about this goal for Cowboy Bebop? Do you trust Netflix to do this expansion right? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.