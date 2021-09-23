Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop to Debut Opening Sequence Soon

Netflix is slated to bring Cowboy Bebop back to life this November with its live-action adaptation, and fans will get their first-look at the show soon. Not long ago, netizens were gifted their first photos of the cast in character on the Bebop, and Netflix has another present in store. A clip is going live in a few days, and it is all courtesy of Netflix’s Tadum presentation.

ComicBook.com has learned the virtual event will give an exclusive look at the Cowboy Bebop opening title sequence. We have not been told specifics about the clip, but it will feature John Cho as Spike along with music by the incomparable Yoko Kanno.

Of course, this is big news for the fandom, and netizens will not want to miss Tadum for this or anything else. The packed event promises to give a look at Netflix’s biggest titles from The Witcher to Stranger Things and beyond. Now, Cowboy Bebop has joined the list, and its opening will need to pass a vibe check with fans.

The test will be hard to pass, but the addition of Kanno gives Cowboy Bebop a good chance. The musician is lauded in Japan for their work, and fans overseas know Kanno best for composing the original soundtrack for Cowboy Bebop. The anime’s compelling music is inseparable from its story, so fans were thrilled to learn Kanno would take part in this adaptation. So if you’re ready to jam, well – you’re not the only one.

Right now, Cowboy Bebop is slated to hit Netflix on November 17 with Cho in the lead. If you want to binge the anime before then, it is streaming in full on Funimation and Crunchyroll. You can find the show’s synopsis below for more details:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals – for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

