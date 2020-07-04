Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Series Can Resume Filming

Cowboy Bebop has had to deal with a number of different controversies when it came to filming its live action adaptation on Netflix, but a ray of light has apparently hit the series in that they will be allowed to film again in New Zealand following the country taking the necessary precautions during the coronavirus pandemic. The series, which stars actor John Cho as the character of Spike Spiegel, has been delayed due to some troubles on set such as an injury that befell the main star, and obviously, COVID-19 didn't help things.

There have been plenty of live action adaptations for anime series in the past such as Dragon Ball, Rurouni Kenshin, and many more, but fans are particularly following the story of this series considering how legendary the galactic bounty hunting series is in the anime community. Netflix isn't only adapting this classic anime with a live action series, they also have an adaptation in the works for Eiichiro Oda's classic series of One Piece! With New Zealand one of the only countries in the world to nearly eliminate the coronavirus, it has opened its doors to allow series such as Cowboy Bebop to begin resuming the original production schedule.

Netflix's Official Description for the upcoming Cowboy Bebop series starring John Cho and other big time actors reads as such:

"Based on the worldwide phenomenon from Sunrise Inc., Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine and Radical Ed: a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals. They'll even save the world…for the right price."

While there still isn't a release date for the live action adaptation, Netflix has begun hinting that a second season might be in the works to follow some of anime's favorite bounty hunters. With a big reputation to live up to, fans will definitely be sharing their thoughts once the actual live action adaptation lands on the streaming service. While we doubt there will ever be a sequel to the original series in the future, we're anticipating seeing how this live action show portrays the original events of the anime.

