Cowboy Bebop Gets a Sweet Complete Series Blu-ray Steelbook

If you're a fan of Cowboy Bebop, you don't have to settle for the standard Complete Series Blu-ray set. That's because Best Buy is getting ready to drop a Steelbook edition, and, as you can see, it looks absolutely fantastic. UPDATE: Now available on Amazon as well - details below.

The Steelbook edition of the Cowboy Bebop anime series contains four discs and launched as a Best Buy exclusive back in March. You can pre-order the next batch here at Best Buy for $39.99 with shipping slated for July 14th. Apparently, the exclusive window has lapsed on the Steelbook, which is why you can also pre-order it here on Amazon for the same price with shipping slated for September. The standard edition is available at Best Buy and Amazon for $28.99.

Keep in mind that you can also opt for Amazon's Exclusive Edition, which will set you back $89.98 (10% off). That version comes with 9 discs (Blu-ray/DVD combo) and extras like a clamshell art box, a 140 page black and white art book featuring early concept sketches and design, and a 48-page full-color art book.

We're not sure if there's anything new besides the gorgeous cover on this edition of Cowboy Bebop, but assuming that it features the same content as the standard edition, the special features are as follows:

Session #1: Audio commentary with Koichi Yamadera (Spike) and Unshou Ishizuka (Jet)

Session #5: Audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba

Session #10: Audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba

Session #17: Audio commentary with Director Shinichiro Watanabe and Composer Yoko Kanno

Session #24: Audio commentary with Megumi Hayashibara (Faye) and Aoi Tada (Ed)

Interview with Wendee Lee (English voice of Faye Valentine)

Interview with Cartoon Network Producer Sean Akins

Tank! Full-Size music clip

Tank! Club remix music clip - UK version

Original opening and closing songs

Textless opening and closing songs

Original and textless closing song Ep. 13

Original and textless closing song Ep. 26

Memo from Bebop: The dub sessions remembered

Ein's summer vacation

Cowboy Bebop session #0

U.S. trailer

