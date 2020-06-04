Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Plans to Be Entirely Faithful to the Anime

✖

Cowboy Bebop is one of those shows you cannot help but love, and its charm is ready to give live-action film a try. Netflix is in the midst of production with Cowboy Bebop as the platform pursues the live-action adaptation. Now, one of its writers is speaking up about the show, and Javier Grillo-Marxuach wants fans to know he's putting all he has into the project.

Recently, the writer spoke with io9 about Cowboy Bebop. It was there the actor shut down rumors that the live-action adaptation was going to be widely different from the anime. Despite rumors which cropped up last year, Ein is still a corgi, and the rest of the characters will be like those audiences met in the anime decades ago.

"We ain't playing Bebop, Bebop is playing us," Grillo told the site, describing a rule which the show's creators have been living by. It is clear that Cowboy Bebop is being taken very seriously at Netflix. The story this adaptation wants to tell is one that is wholly faithful to the story Shinichiro Watanabe made so long ago.

(Photo: Sunrise / Netflix)

“You can’t look at Cowboy Bebop and say, ‘Well, it’s just a take-off point. We’re going to give them different hair and different clothing, and we’re gonna call it something different," Grillo-Marxuach shared.

"And it’s just sort of gonna be a loose thing. If you’re doing Cowboy Bebop, you’re doing Cowboy Bebop. You know? It’s kind of like doing Star Wars.”

Clearly, the writer is all-in when it comes to doing justice to Spike and his crew of vagabonds. This is no surprise given the kind of pressure riding on this series. Cowboy Bebop is one of a couple of anime adaptations in the works at Netflix. One Piece is slated as the platform's next big project, so Cowboy Bebop needs to drum up faith with fans who aren't sure anime can be done in real life. But as far as Grillo-Marxuach is concerned, all is well with this adaptation as it carries on with production.

Do you have faith in this live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.