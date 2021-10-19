Cowboy Bebop dropped a teaser trailer today and the fans have a lot of opinions about it. In the short clip, John Cho’s Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir’s Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda’s Faye Valentine are on the trail of another bounty. The stylistic action takes on a lot more shape in this trailer as they used the borders of manga panels as weapons and play with scene transitions. Clearly some fans like the approach, but there are also some who feel like the show just isn’t doing enough to honor the legacy of the anime. This was always going to be some handwringing over a property like Cowboy Bebop. The animated series was beloved by a lot of fans of the genre and otherwise. Toss in the immediate link to the Toonami programming block in America and you have a lot of expectations from the word go. The cast and crew have said the right things, and the world now waits for the finished product on Netflix. Here are some of the awesome impressions.

Check out the show’s official synopsis here:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals – for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

What are you hoping for in Cowboy Bebop? Let us know down in the comments!

New fans are feeling it

EIN!!!

It’s an absolute joy

Jokes for days

Some mixed reaction

Hopefully it goes well

Gotta hear them out

Absolutely correct