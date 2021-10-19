Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Confirms Release Date of First Trailer

Cowboy Bebop has been around for decades, and it remains a huge hit with anime fans. It will not be long before Netflix audiences are introduced to the series in a new way, and John Cho will lead the project. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the space western is dropping in November, and we’ve learned when the show will put out its first full trailer.

The information came courtesy of Netflix today when it released a special short hyping the TV series. The clip, which can be seen here, gives fans a solid look at Spike in action alongside Faye and Jet Black. So far, fans are loving the look, and it went a step further by sharing information on Cowboy Bebop‘s first trailer.

According to Netflix, the first full trailer will drop in exactly a week. You can go ahead and mark October 26th down because that is when Spike will drive home the reel. Fans are hoping to see more of Ein and Vicious in the trailer. And if we get an update on Ed, well – no one would complain about that!

This isn’t the only Cowboy Bebop release dated for Netflix. With its trailer on the way, Cowboy Bebop will go live for fans on November 19th. And if the anime is more your style, the show is joining Netflix’s catalog on October 21st. This will give fans the chance to stream the beloved series before its live-action adaptation goes live, and we cannot recommend the legendary series enough.

Want to know more about Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop? You can read up on the show’s official synopsis here: “Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals – for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

What do you think about this big trailer tease? Will you be watching Cowboy Bebop when it hits Netflix in November?