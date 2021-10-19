Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Debuts “The Lost Session” Special Teaser

Netflix has debuted a special new standalone promo for their upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series! Fans have been anxious to see more of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop ever since they first announced one was in the works, and earlier this Summer debuted the first full look at the new series with its opening theme sequence that faithfully recreates the original anime. But while this was a nice debut look, it really did give fans enough of the series itself in motion. Thankfully as Netflix counts down the final month before the new series’ debut, they have launched a special promo to give fans an idea of what to expect.

This special new promo not only celebrates that Cowboy Bebop‘s official premiere is only a month away, but as “The Lost Session” title implies, this promo is a special adventure that features footage that’s not in the main series. This means we get our first looks at much of the cast and set pieces in motion, and a small taste of how the main trio will be bouncing off of one another in the official series. You can check out the special promo, Cowboy Bebop: The Lost Session, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cowboy Bebop’s new series launches with Netflix worldwide on November 19th. If you wanted to catch up with the original anime before this live-action debut, you can do so beginning on October 21st with Netflix. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the new series as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

What do you think of this newest look at Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop series? What are you hoping to see when the full series drops next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!