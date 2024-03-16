Coyote vs Acme Release Talks Are Ongoing, Says Writer Samy Burch

Coyote Vs. Acme is a film that caught the eyes of many before it was "shelved" by Warner Bros. Imagining a world where the Looney Tunes interact with regular humans, the movie brought on big actors such as Will Forte and John Cena to navigate this legal adventure. In a recent interview, one of the writers on the movie shared a surprising update that hints that all might not be lost for the film's future.

The writer of the film, Samy Burch, shares how heartbroken the creators are but is still holding out hope that the movie will arrive in some form or fashion for a general release, "As far as I know, it's ongoing. I think we're all pretty heartbroken about it. We hope it will somehow find its home and not end up stuck in a vault for the rest of time. That would be a great resolution."

(Photo: Warner Bros)

Will Coyote Vs. Acme Be Released?

Burch then took the opportunity to state that screenings for Coyote Vs. Acme were still taking place, while also touting her love for the film and its cast, "I know that they have been screening places and I think they still are. I hope that I'm allowed to say that. I'm going completely rogue here. It's just the best group of people. Dave Green, who directed it, I just love so much. Will Forte is amazing in the movie. I've seen the final cut of the completed film and I'm very proud of it."

Director Dave Green had previously shared similar thoughts via his official social media account, conveying his heartbreak for the project that might never be seen by the public at large, "For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time. I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project for years. We were all determined to honor the legacies of these historic characters and actually get them right. Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB's decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day."

Do you think that Coyote Vs. Acme will find its way into the light? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Indie Wire