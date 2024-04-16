Black Butler Just Got a Lot Easier to Binge

Black Butler is back, baby! If you did not realize, Yana Taboso hasn't slept on the series since the day it began. The dark fantasy has fallen in and out of favor in line with its anime over the years. In the wake of its last movie, Black Butler kept fans hanging for years, but now the show is back with a new season. And thanks to Crunchyroll, it has never been easier to binge the entire Black Butler catalog.

After all, Crunchyroll ushered in Black Butler: Public School Arc with a backlog gift. Right now, you can watch both Black Butler seasons one and two on Crunchyroll. The platform is also streaming Black Butler: Book of Circus as well as the show's season two OVA. As for its films, Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic is now streaming as well.

This update comes after Crunchyroll caught flack from anime fans in the lead up to Black Butler: Public School Arc. Just a few weeks ago, there was no Black Butler to stream on the site, leaving fans unable to catch up with Ciel's journey ahead of their anime comeback. This is because Funimation's services shuttered just before CloverWorks could launch its Black Butler revival. For years, Funimation was the go-to place to stream Black Butler after Crunchyroll lost its rights. So when Funimation completed its fold into Crunchyroll, well – fans were upset the latter site was still missing out on the Black Butler catalog.

Now, things are all as they should be, and we have Crunchyroll to thank. You can catch up with Toboso's hit series before starting on Black Butler: Public School Arc. The fourth season has a single episode to its name so far, but Black Butler has plenty more to explore with its long-awaited return.

Want to know more about Black Butler? No sweat! You can read up on the hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis;:

"Just a stone's throw from London lies the manor house of the illustrious Phantomhive earldom, its master one Ciel Phantomhive. Earl Phantomhive is a giant in the world of commerce, Queen Victoria's faithful servant . . . and a slip of a twelve-year old boy. Fortunately, his loyal butler, Sebastian, is ever at his side, ready to carry out the young master's wishes. And whether Sebastian is called to save a dinner party gone awry or probe the dark secrets of London's underbelly, there is practically nothing Sebastian cannot do. In fact, one might even say Sebastian is too good to be true . . . or at least, he is too good to be human."

