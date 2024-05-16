Fist of The North Star Creator Shares Official Furiosa Art

Fist of The North Star and the Mad Max saga have a lot in common. The two universes focus on post-apocalyptic worlds where the desert seems endless and surviving every day is a radical struggle. In a surprising twist, the creator of the anime franchise, Tetsuo Hara has taken a crack at the character of Furiosa before the prequel movie focusing on the beloved character hits theaters via Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Fist of The North Star is planning to return to the anime world via a television series to celebrate the franchise's fortieth anniversary. Fist of The North Star: Hokuto No Ken has yet to receive a release date, but here's how Warner Bros. Japan describes the next chapter in Kenshiro's life, "In 199x, world was engulfed in the blaze of nuclear war. With the Ocean drying up and Earth torn asunder, all life seems to be lost but humans survived stubbornly. However, what dominated the post-apocalyptic world was a seer violence. The remaining humanity was split in two groups: those who kill and take whatever they can and those who are exploited. When all hope seemed lost for the weak, a man in ragged cloth appears. He is Kenshiro, the rightful successor of the Hokuto Shinken martial arts with seven studs-like scars in a shape of the Big Dipper. His journey to becoming a legendary savior begins!"

Furiosa of The North Star

The Official Warner Bros Social Media Account shared the new art from Tetsuo Hara which imagines what Furiosa might have looked like had she been a part of Kenshiro's universe.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to take North American theaters by storm on May 24th. Here's how Warner Bros describes the prequel story focusing on Furiosa's life before she came into contact with the Road Warrior, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

What do you think of this desert wasteland crossover?