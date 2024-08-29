Crunchyroll Wants to Make New Anime Series With Indian Stories, CEO Shares

Crunchyroll has become one of the biggest movers and shakers in the anime streaming world, housing countless anime adaptations and manga as a part of its roster. Recently, the platform confirmed that it had more than fifteen million subscribers who were streaming some of the biggest anime in the world. Along with the likes of North Ameirca and Japan, Crunchyroll has expanded its platform to quite a few countries, including the country of India. In a recent interview, Crunchyroll’s CEO didn’t just confirm an expansion in India but confirmed that Crunchyroll would be working on projects specifically for the country.

Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Purini talked about the streaming service in India in a recent interview, stating that the platform is slowly but surely bringing more anime to India, “We have essentially been in the market for two years. Indian audiences have been extremely receptive to our offering. We’re excited about the market, and the opportunity we see … We are bringing somewhere between 25 to 40 series every quarter [to India] — all of that makes it all a very attractive value proposition.”

Crunchyroll’s Expansion Plans

Purini stated in the interview that the streaming service was looking to work with Japanese creators in forging Indian characters, themes, and stories in original anime productions. The Chief Executive Officer also clarified that thanks to Japanese studios move at a “rapid pace”, meaning that it would be “practical” to create original anime studios focusing on India.

Along with confirming an expansion in India, Rahul also discussed Crunchyroll’s subtitling and dubbing process, “Localized subtitling and dubbing is something that we believe is critical in facilitating an emotional connection to anime. We’re proud of the production and voice actors we work with to bring this craft to screens big and small.”

In another interview earlier this month, Purini detailed the continuing popularity of all things anime, “The popularity of anime continues to grow. It continues to grow in all regions in which we operate. According to a survey published in early 2024 by Vox Media, a digital media company, 42% of the American Generation Z watch anime every week. This coincides with our own experience, and the love of anime among Generation Z and Generation Alpha (born after the 2010s) is driving the growth. This is not just a Japan or Southeast Asian phenomenon, but a global one.”

