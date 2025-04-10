Violet Evergarden Author’s Light Novel Series Is Getting an Anime

Play video

Violet Evergarden fans will have yet another reason to cry soon as a new anime from author Kana Akatsuki has just been revealed. Along with over series like Your Lie in April, Violet Evergarden is considered by many to be one of the most emotional and heartbreaking animes released in recent years. It appears as though the new anime, Agents of the Four Seasons, will be a similarly emotional affair.

The new announcement came with a lot of details. As well as unveiling the anime and announcing which studio and key staff will be overseeing the series, fans also have their hands on a new illustration, a poster, and a teaser trailer for Agents of the Four Seasons. To newcomers of Kana Akatsuki’s work, prepare yourself for a devastating ride.

Agents of the Four Seasons Reveals Its First Trailer

Wit Studio (Attack on Titan & Vinland Saga) will be animating Agents of the Four Seasons‘ anime. The new show will be directed by Ken Yamamoto (Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era), with Ayumu Hisao (I’m in Love with the Villaness) writing the scripts and character design being overseen by Namiko Torii (The Grimm Variations).

The anime is based on the light novel by Akatsuki and illustrated by Suoh. The series began publication in 2021. A manga adaptation was also released in July 2022.

The new teaser trailer features a blend of live-action footage and animation. It appears as though Wit Studio has knocked it out of the park again, as the few animated shorts appear absolutely gorgeous and do justice to the beauty, tone, and vibes of Kana Akatsuki’s light novel series. The new illustration by Suoh is equally stunning, depicting two of the “agents,” Spring and Winter. You can find the trailer above and check out the new illustration below…

What Is Agents of the Four Seasons About?

Despite what the title might suggest, Agents of the Four Seasons isn’t a spy thriller about seasonal espionage. The series depicts the creation of the four seasons. In the beginning, there was only Winter. Feeling lonely, Winter created Spring, and eventually two more sisters, Summer and Autumn. Like Kana Akatsuki’s other works, Agents of the Four Seasons is poignant, thought-provoking, and pulls at the heartstrings right from the start.

No release date for Agents of the Four Seasons has been revealed yet. Given the narrative and the tone of the story, it would be most appropriate for the series to be released during the Winter anime season.

H/T: Agents of the Four Seasons Official Website