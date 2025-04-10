10 Best Quotes in Avatar: The Last Airbender

It’s hard to deny the lasting, decades-long presence of Avatar: The Last Airbender and its various sequels, spinoffs, and remakes. Even its opening sequence ranks among the greatest offerings for Western animated series, with an easily quotable intro anybody can remember, just as nostalgic as ReBoot’s titles, but just as approachable as Black Clover’s. But the show’s memorable lines extend far past even a primer on what happened after the Fire Nation attacked.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has touched the hearts of many with its masterful use of witty comedy and mature, thought-provoking messages that both children and adults alike can enjoy. Equally comedic and sage-like, with some being relatable, some giving solid life advice, and some just plain silly, the show also has a plethora of iconic quotes that fans can’t help but remember fondly. But with so many memorable moments and plotlines, which excerpts make for the best, most unforgettable quotes? We’ve got the answers!

Secret Tunnel!

“Secret tunnel! Secret tunnel! Through the mountain! Secret, secret, secret, secret tunnel!” – Chong, Book Two: Episode 2

In Book Two: Earth Episode 2 “The Cave of Two Lovers”, Aang, Katara, and Sokka happen upon a free-spirited, musical group of nomads. Even though Sokka tends to lend to comedic relief, even his sense of humor takes a back seat to Chong’s antics in his frustration and determination to get to their destination.

When Sokka insists they need to get to Omashu, the easygoing dramyin player Chong begins singing about a “real-legendary” secret pass through the mountains they could take. Although details of the story about the unfortunate divide between two lovers are a bit fuzzy, and there’s supposedly a fatal curse related to the tunnel, Chong makes it clear which lyrics he enjoys and remembers most.

My Cabbages!

“My cabbages!” – Cai the Cabbage Merchant

Much like how the minor character Fred adds comedic relief in Spongebob by yelling “My leg!” when misfortune befalls him, so too does Cai the cabbage merchant, exclaiming “My cabbages!”. Although he was originally meant to have been a one-time gag, throughout the series, this poor man constantly faces threats upon his cabbage wares and cart, all he has being incessantly plagued with destruction by simply being constantly, inadvertently in the way of Team Avatar and their enemies, no matter where he tries to sell his wares.

Even in the face of so much adversity plaguing him and his cabbages, Cai eventually moved up in the corporate cabbage ladder and became the founder of his own Cabbage Corp. No, they do not sell cabbages, but rather automobiles and other technologies.

Toph’s Blind Jokes

“Oh no, what a nightmare!” – Toph, Book Two: Episode 13 in response to Sokka’s complaint, “It’s so dark down here. I can’t see a thing.”

After Toph joins the team, not only does she add a unique dynamic to the group, but she adds a distinctly new, literal perspective. Not letting her blindness hold her back, Toph is a character fully capable of handling almost anything that comes her way, sometimes to a fault. Even so, Toph tends to take it on the chin, often making it a point as an ongoing gag to add a bit of humor.

It doesn’t change, whether it’s her pranking her friends by pointing at and commenting on things she can’t actually see, accidentally succumbing to otherwise obvious blunders in spite of her capabilities, or her friends’ absentmindedness lending to accidental wisecracks. Toph shows a certain strength beyond her physical capabilities, and we love her for it.

Uncle Iroh’s Wisdom Never Fails to Give Solid Advice

“There is nothing wrong with letting people who love you help you.” – Uncle Iroh, Book Two: Episode 8

Sometimes, we as humans can let things like pride stand in the way of allowing ourselves to receive help, sometimes causing even more hardship and heartache for ourselves in the process. Although many of us want to strive to be able to hold our own in the face of adversity, Uncle Iroh reminds us that it’s okay to allow ourselves to lean on others in times of need, especially on the shoulders of those who want nothing more than to assist those they genuinely care about.

Following Toph’s plight with her lack of sight in Book Two: Earth Episode 8 “The Chase”, this is the piece of advice Iroh offers her when she states her determination for independence. After all, “While it is great to believe in one’s self, a little help from others can be a great blessing.”

Melon Lord

“I am not Toph, I am Melon Lord!” – Melon Lord (Toph), Book Three: Episode 18

Team Avatar, now consisting of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki, and Zuko, prepare themselves as the final stand against the Fire Lord himself approaches. In Book Three: Fire Episode 18 “Sozin’s Comet, Part 1: The Phoenix King”, the group practices different tactics to best construct a plan.

In one of these exercises, Sokka constructs a scarecrow-like dummy, complete with a carved watermelon head dubbed the “Melon Lord,” for them to practice their strategy on. In order to add a bit of realism, Sokka tasks Toph with hurling flaming rocks at them. Excited for the role, Toph wastes no time in laughing manically and chucking large boulders at her opponents, only narrowly missing Sokka in the process.

Cactus Juice

“Drink cactus juice. It’ll quench ya. Nothing’s quenchier. It’s the quenchiest!” – Sokka, Book Two: Episode 11

In Book Two: Earth Episode 11 “The Desert”, after their escapade at the sinking library, the group is left stranded in a vast desert, forced to traverse on foot with Appa having been kidnapped by sandbenders. Low in hope and morale and having to face the harsh terrain, they begin getting on each other’s nerves.

Even so, a main source of comedic relief within their unfortunate situation is when Sokka, desperate to quench his thirst, ends up getting absolutely knackered on random cactus juice he’s found in the otherwise barren wasteland. Although the others are averted to ingesting questionable substances while desperately trying to solve their problem, Sokka, now absolutely blitzed, spends the rest of the episode hallucinating and making strange and hilarious commentary.

Hope and Inner Strength

“You must never give into despair. Allow yourself to slip down that road and you surrender to your lowest instincts. In the darkest times, hope is something you give yourself. That is the meaning of inner strength.” – Uncle Iroh, Book Two: Episode 5

Yet another gem from Uncle Iroh. In Book Two: Earth Episode 5 “Avatar Day”, desperate to make ends meet in their exile, Zuko takes it upon himself to steal food and items to help him and his uncle get by. But even in their struggle, Iroh chastises Zuko for stealing. Allowing the feeling of desperation to take root only causes one to act on lowly impulses, spawning a cycle of nothing but more distress and problems.

At another point, Katara acknowledges to Aang that “sometimes it hurts more to hope, and it hurts more to care.” At times, it can be difficult to determine whether hope feels optimistic or ironically more discouraging. But when we feel as though there’s nothing else, it can be the one thing for inner strength to stand against desperation.

That’s Rough, Buddy

“That’s Rough, Buddy.” – Zuko, Book Three: Episode 14

In Book Three: Fire Episode 14 “The Boiling Rock, Part 1”, Sokka, determined to save his father from Fire Nation capture, is caught by Zuko trying to sneak off on his own. Deciding to join him, the two fly off in Zuko’s hot air balloon. Since this is a first for Sokka and Zuko to even attempt to relate to one another, they get off to an awkward start. But, in typical bro-to-bro fashion, the two somewhat find common ground in talking about girls.

When Zuko mentions having to leave behind his girlfriend Mai, Sokka feels he can empathize with such a plight, stating, “My first girlfriend turned into the moon”. Unsure of what to really make of Sokka’s absurd divulgence but wanting to continue their heart-to-heart exchange, Zuko can only come up with, “That’s rough, buddy”.

Love Lends to Bravery and Resilience

“You miscalculated. I love Zuko more than I fear you.” – Mai, Book Three: Episode 15

In Book Three: Fire Episode 15 “The Boiling Rock, Part 2”, as Sokka, Zuko, Suki, and Hakoda try to escape the seafaring Fire Nation prison, Azula, Mai, and Ty Lee pay a visit. Mai manages to find Zuko and chastises him for breaking her heart. But as upset as she’d been at him, her feelings allowed her to bravely break away from her political duties and loyalty to Azula, especially since her cold, toxic friend had stated she’d have preferred Mai to have feared her. Mai and Zuko, as gloomy and brooding as the lovebirds seem to be, have hidden soft sides that sometimes unorthodoxly peek through their stoic veneer with little caring gestures and compliments like “You’re so beautiful when you hate the world.”

A Hilarious Perspective to Azula Being Unhinged With Her Friends

“My own mother thought I was a monster… She was right, of course, but it still hurt.” – Azula, Book Three: Episode 5

In Book Three: Fire Episode 5 “The Beach”, Azula, Zuko, Mai, and Ty Lee take a beach vacation on Ember Island. Although beach episodes in anime are a pretty typical trope, the group’s imposing, aggressive, and pessimistic demeanors lend their own brand of comedy. Ty Lee takes advantage of others trying to flirt with her; Zuko tries and fails to flirt with Mai; Mai makes depressing comments; Azula views every encounter as a challenge to be dominated, even with her own attempts at flirting. This episode makes for a hilarious yet introspective look into the groups’ relationships with each other and interactions with innocent bystanders, giving the season some breathing room for an incredibly interesting look into who they are beyond just being the “bad guys”.

Avatar: The Last Airbender can be streamed on Netflix and Paramount+.

What’s your favorite quote from Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know in the comments what you think is the most iconic quote from the series!