Crunchyroll Announces New Dubbed Anime and Premiere Dates

✖

Crunchyroll is ready to get in on a new round of dubbed anime, and it seems the site's spring season is ready to go live. After announcing plans to dub a slew of 2021 titles, fans have learned which shows from Crunchyroll will get the treatment first. It turns out Tokyo Revengers will be first on the list before other hits like To Your Eternity join in!

A new report from Crunchyroll just went live about the site's dub plans, and it breaks down what fans can expect this year. Crunchyroll has been working hard to dub its slate of spring 2021 shows to great success. Now, fans have learned Tokyo Revengers will be the first anime out of the gate with its premiere set for May 29.

(Photo: Liden Films)

A second show will debut on May 29 courtesy of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years. To Your Eternity will come in second with a premiere on May 31. By the time June comes in, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun season two will get its dub makeover. The show is set to go live on June 12 before 86 EIGHTY-SIX will make its appearance. The show is expected to bring its first episode to fans on June 19.

According to Crunchyroll, the dubbed anime will be available in more than just English. Viewers will be able to listen in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. The site also stressed So I'm a Spider, So What? will continue to air its dub as usual. If you want to know more about these upcoming dubbed series, you can find their official synopses below:

Tokyo Revengers: "Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had, in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life."

To Your Eternity: "In the beginning, an "orb" is cast unto Earth. "It" can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates "it"; and come back to life after death. "It" morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, "it" becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a "person". But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves."

I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years: "After dying of overwork in the real world, I’m reincarnated as an immortal witch, and I spend 300 years enjoying a relaxing life. At some point, though, I end up at level 99! All those years spent killing slimes to make the money to pay the bills gave me a ton of experience points. Rumors of the level 99 witch spread, and soon I’m up to my ears in curious adventurers, duelist dragons, and even a monster girl calling me her mom! I’ve never been on an adventure, but I’m the strongest in the world."

86 EIGHTY-SIX: "Called “Juggernaut,” these are the unmanned combat drones developed by the Republic of San Magnolia in answer to the attacks by the autonomous unmanned drones of the neighboring Empire of Giad, the “Legion”. But they’re only unmanned in name. In reality, they are piloted by the Eighty-sixers—those considered to be less than human and treated as mere tools. Determined to achieve his own mysterious ends, Shin, the captain of Spearhead Squadron, which is comprised of Eighty-sixers, continues to fight a hopeless war on a battlefield where only death awaits him."

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: "Suzuki Iruma, human, 14, one day finds himself taken against his will into the world of demons. To add to his predicament, his doting owner and self-appointed "Grandpa" is the chair-demon at his new school. In order to survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings! Can this ultimate pacifist dodge the slings and arrows that are flung his way? As he struggles frantically, Iruma's innate kindness begins to win over enemies."

What do you make of this new list of dub updates? Will you be tuning in to any of them on Crunchyroll? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.