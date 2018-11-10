Crunchyroll Reveals 17 English Dub Additions

Crunchyroll and Funimation’s big partnership has officially come to an end as of November 9, so both of the services will be both losing and gaining major additions to their platforms.

Crunchyroll previously announced that 50 of their produced English dubs will be making their way onto the service, and has officially updated fans on the first batch of inclusions. Here are 17 English dubbed anime series now on Crunchyroll, which are also available with English subtitles as well:

A Centaur’s Life

Alderamin on the Sky

AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue

Berserk

Brave Witches

Bungo Stray Dogs (Season 1)

Chaos;Child

Hand Shakers

Hundred Izetta: The Last Witch

Joker Game

Kan Colle

Love Tyrant

Magical Girl Raising Project

Masamune-kun’s Revenge

Taboo Tattoo

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

Crunchyroll is still updating its service with new series as the final details between Crunchyoll and Funimation are being looked over. This deal does not affect major current simulcasts as “certain shows” such as Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia will still be available on both services.

Crunchyroll and Funimation first announced that their partnership sharing anime licenses between both of their services would end back in October. Officially ending on November 9, fans now see that major series have since gone back to their original platforms and license holders.

Although this is a major blow to fans, Crunchyroll emphasizes that it is still committed to delivering the best experience it can, “As demonstrated by our record year of anime announcements, Crunchyroll is more committed than ever to bringing you the best and latest series from Japan, as well as expanding our catalog of classics. Thank you for your continued support. We’re honored to be your favorite source for anime and will continue to do our best in delivering you your favorite series at the speed of Japan.”

For a glance at what major series were shifted between the two, Crunchyroll previously revealed 20 of the top series leaving the platform as of November 9 and moving over FunimationNOW. Though FunimationNOW will be boosting its catalog as well.