Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Fantasy Confirms Sequel After 2 Years With First Teaser

Crunchyroll is planning to have a big summer, with next month’s Anime Expo slated to see the streaming service make a serious splash. The platform is planning to focus on series such as Gachiakuta, Demon Slayer, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, The Apothecary Diaries, Witch Hat Atelier, and many more. While the streaming service has its fair share of plans for next month, it is also planning to bring back another big series that many thought might never return. Once again exploring the world of fantasy, Crunchyroll has a look at a second season that fans have been waiting years to see.

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For those who might not know, Sasaki and Peeps is a story that might seem familiar to many fantasy fans, aka seeing a man dragged into a fantasy landscape that is far beyond their imagination, but its premise is much different. Deciding to adopt a pet bird, Sasaki realizes that said bird is the reincarnation of a powerful wizard, throwing a major magical monkey wrench into his life. Set to release later this year, Studio Silver Link is planning to release season two later this year, though a specific release date remains a mystery. You can check out the latest trailer for the dynamic duo’s return below.

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Peeps & Sasaki: A Match Made in Heaven

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If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out Sasaki and Peeps, here’s how Crunchyroll describes the series that arrived in the anime world in 2024, “Sasaki is a middle-aged office worker living in Japan. Feeling drained by the vapid corporate world, he heads to the pet shop in search of a new companion. There he finds an adorable bird named Peeps and takes him home. But Sasaki quickly learns that Peeps isn’t your average bird…he’s a powerful mage from another world! Together, they embark on a magical adventure filled with swords and sorcery.”

Sasaki and Peeps first debuted as a novel series in 2018, quickly receiving light novels, manga, and the eventual anime adaptation. Considering that the story is still continuing to this day, it is entirely possible that the anime would have enough material to create a season three and beyond. Considering how big the isekai genre has become in recent years, now might be the perfect time for the series to return to capitalize on the genre. Luckily, the original cast of the anime’s first season will return, which includes Tomokazu Sugita as Sasaki, Aoi Yuki as Pii-chan, Rie Takahashi as Hoshizaki, Akari Kito as Otonori-san, and Miyu Tomita as Elsa.

The studio responsible for this wild adventure, Silver Link, has been a heavy hitter in the anime industry in recent years. To date, the production house has been responsible for animating the likes of Mission: Yozakura Family, Ragna Crimson, The Misfit of Demon King Academy, and far more.

What do you think of the anime bird and his mundane partner returning to the screen later this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!