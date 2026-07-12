Avatar: Seven Havens Teases New Look at Sequel Coming Later This Month

Avatar: The Last Airbender is going to be showing off quite a lot this month, but it turns out that Avatar Studios might also be revealing a new look at their now in the works sequel TV series later this month as well. It’s been a wild year for Avatar Studios as while the teams are hard at work on the next steps in the wider franchise, they have also been the victim of major hacking thefts and leaks ahead of the official launch of their first major outing. But there’s even more still on the way.

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With Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender making its debut later this month with Paramount+ after a lengthy production cycle and shift away from theatrical release, the franchise is going all out at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 later this month with a new panel showing off more of the film on Thursday, July 23rd. But it was also teased that during that panel they will also showcase “what’s next in the Avatar universe,” so we could be getting a new look at Avatar: Seven Havens soon.

Avatar: Seven Havens Teased for SDCC 2026

Nickelodeon / Avatar Studios

Avatar: Seven Havens is the next major step in the Avatar franchise as the next project in the Avatar Studios pipeline. It was fully revealed last year during San Diego Comic-Con, so it would make a lot of sense to get a new update on the sequel series at the same event. The sequel will be set after the events of The Legend of Korra years into future, and follow a young Earthbender as she’s the next Avatar descending down from Korra. But she’s also in a much different kind of world from her predecessors.

There’s only been a single image shown for the sequel TV series thus far, so any new look at the series would be a promising step forward. No release window or date has yet to be announced for Avatar: Seven Havens as of this time either, so any updates on that front would be very crucial as there are still production staff, cast, and more details being kept under wraps as of this time outside of the fact that franchise creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino went for a 1990s anime inspired look for this next entry.

What’s Next for Avatar Studios?

Courtesy of Paramount+

Avatar: Seven Havens is the next major project for Avatar Studios following the release of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender with Paramount+ on July 25th. These have been the first two officially confirmed projects revealed as part of Konietzko and DiMartino’s efforts with Avatar Studios, but it seems like the . Konietzko even teased that the series is just a part in a larger slate.

With Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’s hack putting the franchise in danger and seemingly targeting the sequel series next, the film’s pull from theaters and dropping with streaming instead, and this early launch for the film, fans had been concerned about the future for Avatar Studios overall. Coupled with the upcoming Paramount and Warner Bros. merger, and it’s really stacked the deck against the franchise. But it seems like the future is bright either way.

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