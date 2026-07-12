4 Years Later, One Piece Is Finally Reigniting Its Best Pattern (In the Most Iconic Way Possible)

One Piece‘s manga is continuing the narrative of the Elbaph arc, and in its latest chapter, the series brings back its classic pattern for the first time since the emergence of Luffy’s Gear 5. This god-like transformation first appeared in March 2022 during Luffy’s fight against Kaido. Gear 5 truly represented the peak of what anyone could have expected from Luffy, and as the series progressed, it only solidified just how bizarre and powerful this transformation is. One of its most defining aspects was that its abilities were heavily based on imagination, allowing Luffy to do virtually anything he wanted.

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This made Gear 5 so overpowered that there were almost no flaws to it, making Luffy’s defeat seem impossible. However, it was also implied that this streak would eventually come to an end, as an undefeated hero would make the narrative too predictable. Now, for the first time since Gear 5 made its debut, Luffy has finally met his defeat. In One Piece Chapter 1188, titled “Vohu,” as Luffy’s fight against Imu unfolded and fans got a glimpse of what many expect to be the final battle, Luffy was ultimately defeated at Imu’s hands. It was done in a way that also brings back an iconic scene from the series’ 25-year history.

First Time Since Gear 5, Luffy Finally Faces Defeat

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Up until Luffy unlocked the majestic Gear 5 transformation, One Piece had always followed a classic pattern where he would first be defeated by his opponent before returning to retaliate and ultimately claim victory. This recurring formula showcased Luffy’s resilience and determination, becoming one of the defining aspects of One Piece‘s action sequences. However, since Gear 5, Luffy has become an almost undefeatable, god-like force, making his fights highly entertaining but largely devoid of any real tension over how he would win. In his latest fight against Imu, however, Luffy is visibly defeated as Imu impales him with his sword while declaring him much weaker than Joyboy.

What makes this defeat especially significant is that Luffy suffers a seemingly mortal wound, something no one expected, adding a surprising twist to the fight. It also mirrors Luffy’s first defeat against Crocodile, who stabbed him through his body with his hook during their initial encounter. As a result, Luffy’s first defeat since the debut of Gear 5 is not only exciting but also brings back an iconic memory from the series’ early days. More than anything, it highlights that Luffy still has plenty of room to grow as a fighter.

With Imu stating that Luffy is nowhere near Joyboy’s level and does not possess the same overwhelming power that once struck fear into the World Government, it is clear that Luffy is still destined to become stronger. Perhaps Oda will introduce an enhanced version of Gear 5, one that sheds its constant laughter in favor of a fiercer and more serious side of the transformation. The point is that Luffy’s first defeat in the four years since Gear 5 emerged is a positive sign, suggesting that One Piece still has an even greater power-up in store for its main character, and it will be exciting to see the direction Oda takes.

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