Crunchyroll Just Confirmed The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 & More Major 2026 Anime Releases

Crunchyroll has just confirmed a huge slate of new anime licenses through the rest of 2026 and beyond with The Apothecary Diaries Season 3, Gachiakuta Season 2 and more. Crunchyroll is preparing for a huge new wave of updates for Anime Expo 2026 this July, and are going to be showing off new looks at many of their upcoming shows now in the works. But part of the announcement includes the exciting confirmation of the streaming releases for many of the upcoming anime releases as well that include both big premieres and returns.

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Crunchyroll has just revealed a new wave of announcements for new anime releases coming to the streaming platform through the Summer and Fall 2026 anime schedules, but also teased some anime are potentially coming beyond it all as well. Read on below for a breakdown of all of the new licenses that Crunchyroll has confirmed for the streaming service ahead of Anime Expo 2026.

13). Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Courtesy of Studio NUT

Release Window: July 2026

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 returns with a new season nine years after the original came to an end and features Takayuki Yamamoto taking over as director from Yutaka Uemura (seen in the first season) with Studio NUT. Kenta Ihara also returns from the first season to write the new scripts for the season along with Yuji Hosogoe returning as character designer and chief animation director.

12). The Oblivious Saint Can’t Contain Her Power

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Release Window: July 2026

Based on Almond and Yoshiro Ambe’s light novel series of the same name, Mitsutaka Noshitani will be directing The Oblivious Saint Can’t Contain Her Power for Magic Bus and Picante Circus. Toko Machida will be handling the scripts, Taihei Nagai provides the character designs, and SUPA LOVE composes the music. The main cast includes Rie Takahashi as Carolina, Makoto Furukawa as Edward, Haruka Shirashi as Flora, Shunichi Toki as Theodore, and Inori Minase as Melissa.

11). The Ogre’s Bride

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Release Window: July 2026

Based on Kureha’s light novels of the same name, The Ogre’s Bride will be directed by Kazuhito Omiya for Colored Pencil Animation Japan. Yumi Kamakura will be providing the scripts, Hikari Tanaka will be providing the character designs alongside Hiroko Shigekuni, and Masaru Yokoyama composes the music. The main voice cast includes the likes of Saori Hayami as Yuzu Shinonome, Yuichiro Umehara as Reiya Kiryuin, Momoka Terasawa as Sou, Miyu Kobashi as Ao, and more.

10.) The Villager of Level 999

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Release Window: July 2026

Based on Koneko Hoshitsuki and Fuumi’s original light novels, The Villager of Level 999 is directed by Yoshinobu Kasai for Brains Base. Shinzo Fujita oversees the scripts, Kentaro Matsumoto provides the character designs, and Hiroshi Nakamura composes the music. The voice cast includes Satoshi Inomata as Koji Kagami, Nao Toyama as Alice, Hiroya Egashira as Takako, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Rex, and more.

9). Victoria of Many Faces

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Release Window: July 2026

Based on Syuu and Nanna Fujimi’s light novel series, Victoria of Many Faces is directed by Nobukage Kimura for Studio Deen. Naohiro Fukushima will be handling the scripts, Mina Osawa will be providing the character designs, and Frontier Works oversaw the planning. The voice cast includes Chika Anzai as Victoria, Shion Wakayama as Nonna, Yohei Azakami as Jeffrey, and more.

8). Goodbye, Lara

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Goodbye, Lara, an original anime series, is directed by Takushi Koide at Kinema Citrus. Anna Kawahara will be handling the scripts, Shiori Tani provides the character designs, and Yuma Yamaguchi composes the music for Kadokawa. The voice cast includes Hana Hishikawa as Lara, Nana Kawaishi as Mari Otsu, Rica Fukami as Grace, and Ayumu Murasa as Luca.

7). I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand

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Based on Ezogingitune and DeeCHA’s light novel series, I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand is directed by Hiroyuki Kanbe as Gekko. Mitsutaka Hirota will be providing the scripts, and Majiro will be providing the character designs. The voice cast includes the likes of Gakuto Kajiwara as Luck, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Erik, Tsuyoshi Koyama as Golan, Yui Ishikawa as Celliss Morton, Mayu Sagara as Sia Wolcott, and more.

6). Tomb Raider King

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Based on SANG’s original webcomics, Tomb Raider King is a Korean produced animation overseen by Kadokawa. Seung Wook Woo writes and directs for STUDIO EEK with Hyun-Jung Lee serving as chief animation director and providing character designs, Hyung Jun Heo as chief animation director, and Ju Young Kim composing the music. Yoshimasa Hosoya leads the Japanese dub cast as Ryoga Goriki alongside Saori Hayami as Irene Holton, Junichi Suwabe as Taisei Ogawara and more.

5). Firefly Wedding

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Release Window: October 2026

Based on Oreko Tachibana’s manga of the same name, Firefly Wedding is directed by Takahiro Kamei for david production. Yukiko Aikei will be providing the character designs, Yuko Kakihara will be providing the scripts, and NOGRID is composing the music. The main cast thus far includes Lynn as Satoko Kirigaya and Koki Uchiyama as Shinpei Goto.

4). Overgeared

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Release Window: October 2026

Based on the webtoon inspired Park Saenal’s original web novel, Lee Dong-Wook and Team Argo’s webtoon release, Overgeared will be directed by Ayako Kono as J.C. Staff with EGG FIRM producing. Kenta Ihara will be providing the scripts and character designs, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa will be composing the music for Pony Canyon. Tatsumaru Tachibana stars as Grid, and Asami Seto stars as Yura.

3). The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Release Window: Cour 1 October 2026 / Cour 2 April 2027

Based on Hyuganatsu’s original light novels of the same name, The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 will be broken up across two cours. The first cour of episodes will be hitting this October, and the second will then follow in April. Akinori Fudesaka will be directing the new episodes for OLM with Touko Shino providing the character designs. There’s also a new movie coming to theaters across Japan later this October, so we’ll have to see whether or not it gets an international release.

2). Sasaki and Peeps Season 2

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Release Window: 2026

Based on Buncololi and Kantoku’s light novels, Sasaki and Peeps is directed by Mirai Minato for Silver Link. Deko Akao will be handling the scripts, Saori Nakashiki will be designing the characters, and Koji Fujimoto and Osasu Sasaki will be composing the music. The voice cast returns as well with the likes of Tomokazu Sugita as Sasaki, Aoi Yuki as Pii-chan, Rie Takahashi as Hoshizaki, Akari Kito as Otonori-san, Miyu Tomita as Elsa and more.

1). Gachiakuta Season 2

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Release Window: TBA

Gachiakuta has unfortunately not revealed much about what to expect from its second season as of this time, but it’s now been confirmed to return to Crunchyroll with its new episodes. It’s presumably going to feature a returning staff and cast from the first season, but more information about the coming season will be revealed during Anime Expo 2026 later this July.