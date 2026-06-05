After 7 Years, Crunchyroll’s Hit Sci-Fi Anime Has Finally Entered Its Endgame (And You Shouldn’t Miss It)

There are a lot of exciting anime currently airing on Crunchyroll as part of the Spring 2026 lineup, and among the dozens of series currently running is a standout sci-fi anime that began its journey in July 2019. The series drew particular attention for its unique premise, which presents a world that feels medieval despite being set far in the future, following the rise of a kingdom led by aspiring scientists. That anime is none other than the intriguing Dr. Stone, adapted by TMS Entertainment, which has been airing for nearly seven years and has amassed well over a hundred episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While most sci-fi anime depict future worlds filled with technological advancements that seem almost magical, Dr. Stone takes the opposite approach by returning to the roots of scientific progress. Rather than astonishing viewers with futuristic inventions, its narrative focuses on rediscovering the scientific developments humanity has achieved throughout real history, gradually transforming a medieval-era society into one resembling the 21st century. One of the first major breakthroughs made by the protagonist, Senku, is the creation of a revival fluid, a mixture of nitric acid and alcohol. As the series progresses, countless other discoveries follow, and now that Dr. Stone has entered its endgame, the story is preparing to take its biggest step yet, with its latest achievement being the invention of a rocket ship capable of traveling to the Moon.

Crunchyroll’s Dr. Stone Is Ready to End With a Bang After Nearly Seven Years of Airing

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone is currently airing the final part of its final season and is set to conclude its run in just three more episodes, with the finale scheduled for release on June 25, 2026. The final arc follows Senku, Stanley, and Kohaku as they make their way to the Moon to confront Why-Man, the entity believed to be responsible for the creation of the Medusa devices and humanity’s petrification for more than 3,700 years. There are still many questions left to answer, and it is clear that a major conflict will unfold along the way. However, with only three episodes remaining, fans can expect a significant confrontation as early as the next episode.

The revelation of where it all began is an especially intriguing mystery, and given how consistently the series has managed to surprise viewers, the final confrontation could prove equally unexpected and compelling. That said, there is also the possibility of the story feeling rushed, as the remaining three episodes must cover the climactic showdown while also providing closure for many characters. Regardless, the Dr. Stone anime is nearing its end, and finding a comparable sci-fi series on Crunchyroll will be difficult, as the anime has established itself as a truly unique entry in the genre. Even so, it appears poised to conclude in a big way that fans should not miss, rather than following the trend of many shonen anime that struggle to properly wrap up their stories.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum