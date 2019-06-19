Crunchyroll Announces Special The Rising of the Shield Hero Postcard Campaign

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been one of the most popular anime releases of the Winter and Spring 2019 anime seasons, and fans have come to love the adorable characters over the course of the series. Now they have a new way to share their love of the series with other fans as Crunchyroll has announced a special postcard campaign.

Beginning Wednesday, June 9th, Crunchyroll is offering anime fans around the world the chance to send The Rising of the Shield Hero postcards for free to their friends or families with the help of Postable.com. You can find out more at the link here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7777] Interested fans can choose one of four designs which include Naofumi, Raphtalia, Melty and Filo, and Naofumi and Raphtalia. Each postcard contains a special message and autograph from the English dub cast of The Rising of the Shield Hero, including Billy Kametz (who voices Naofumi), Erica Mendez (Raphtalia), Brianna Knickerbocker (Filo) and Jackie Lastra (Melty). You can view the selectable postcards in the gallery!

After you pick your design, all you have to do is fill in whatever you want (you can even choose a font) and Postable.com will cover the stamp and mailing costs. So it’s a completely free way to share your love of The Rising of the Shield Hero with others while you’re waiting on the next new episode!

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”